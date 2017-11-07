'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Update Improves Stability On Nvidia 10-Series GPUs

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus had a “Vault” option in its menu that wasn’t accessible at launch. However, it had a countdown timer, which meant that the Vault would reveal something when it hit zero. With the latest update, fans can now check out the its contents. PC players will also benefit from the update because it contains a few fixes for the platform.

Those using one of Nvidia’s 10-series GPUs should see a more stable experience during gameplay. However, it came at a cost: The studio disabled the cards’ ability to perform asynchronous compute tasks until a fix for the issue comes in a future driver update. If you’re playing on a Windows 10 system, you should also see improved stability on Nvidia’s GPU when playing at a resolution other than 4K when DPI scaling is set to 175% on a 4K monitor. There’s even more stability improvements on the same set of cards if you changed the resolution to 4K while the DPI scale is on 125% or 150%.





If you’re playing on the recently released Xbox One X, you’ll get a visual upgrade. In addition to 4K resolution support, the update also allows for dynamic resolution scaling.

Everyone can now access the Vault, and it contains 10 “combat simulations” that will test your skills with the game’s vast arsenal of weapons. You can access these simulations from the main menu or from the Eva’s Hammer U-boat. However, you’ll need to progress through Chapter 2 in the campaign in order to try out the scenarios. Each of these missions also comes with leaderboards so you can see how your performance stacks up with other players.



Once you’re done with the campaign and combat missions, you can play even more content with Episode Zero of “The Freedom Chronicles” season pass. You’ll follow the story of three characters—Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant, and Gerald Wilkins —as they embark on their own fight against the Nazi regime in another part of America. You’ll have some new abilities and weapons at your disposal in this first of a three-part series. Episode Zero is available for those who pre-ordered Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, but it’s also available if you buy the season pass for $25.