'Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus' Update Improves Stability On Nvidia 10-Series GPUs

by - Source: Bethesda
6 Comments

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus had a “Vault” option in its menu that wasn’t accessible at launch. However, it had a countdown timer, which meant that the Vault would reveal something when it hit zero. With the latest update, fans can now check out the its contents. PC players will also benefit from the update because it contains a few fixes for the platform.

Those using one of Nvidia’s 10-series GPUs should see a more stable experience during gameplay. However, it came at a cost: The studio disabled the cards’ ability to perform asynchronous compute tasks until a fix for the issue comes in a future driver update. If you’re playing on a Windows 10 system, you should also see improved stability on Nvidia’s GPU when playing at a resolution other than 4K when DPI scaling is set to 175% on a 4K monitor. There’s even more stability improvements on the same set of cards if you changed the resolution to 4K while the DPI scale is on 125% or 150%.


If you’re playing on the recently released Xbox One X, you’ll get a visual upgrade. In addition to 4K resolution support, the update also allows for dynamic resolution scaling.

Everyone can now access the Vault, and it contains 10 “combat simulations” that will test your skills with the game’s vast arsenal of weapons. You can access these simulations from the main menu or from the Eva’s Hammer U-boat. However, you’ll need to progress through Chapter 2 in the campaign in order to try out the scenarios. Each of these missions also comes with leaderboards so you can see how your performance stacks up with other players.

Once you’re done with the campaign and combat missions, you can play even more content with Episode Zero of “The Freedom Chronicles” season pass. You’ll follow the story of three characters—Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant, and Gerald Wilkins —as they embark on their own fight against the Nazi regime in another part of America. You’ll have some new abilities and weapons at your disposal in this first of a three-part series. Episode Zero is available for those who pre-ordered Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, but it’s also available if you buy the season pass for $25.

NameWolfenstein II: The New Colossus
TypeFirst-person shooter, action
DeveloperMachine Games
PublisherBethesda Softworks
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To Buy
Release DateOctober 27, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
6 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • derekullo
    So they knowingly released an unstable game with a stability patch locked behind a timer ...
    -1
  • kuhndj67
    Patch and Vault don't seem to be related... but the way the article was written it sort of appeared they were. Vault appears to have the combat sim stuff that has cloud content (leaderboard...), I wonder if they delayed that content so they could get the backend infrastructure in place to support it. Like most games today they were probably down to the wire just getting the base game 'done' (if any new release can be considered done these days).
    1
  • 10tacle
    Massive downvotes/not recommended ratings on Steam. Most complaints revolved around crashes. However, as of the patch some of those initial downthumb reviewers have stated that upgrading their GPU drivers for this game has fixed their crashing issue (the ones I saw did not say if they were using an Nvidia or AMD GPU nor what series GPU). I'll wait until those goes on sale on Steam for $19.99 next year. I'm not paying $60 for this broken game up front.

    At some point, we as consumers MUST stop supporting rush releases. This keeps happening year after year. I think it's related to the console versions being fine and the backporting to PC being the issue. The developer and publisher don't want to hold up a release of a game just because of a PC port problem and they just release all versions for quick ROI sales.
    1
Display All 6 comments
Most Popular
  1. 'The Evil Within 2' Patch Fixes Crashes For Older CPUs
  2. 'Injustice 2' PC Beta Kicks Off Today
  3. Get 'Skyrim VR' Free With Sony's New PSVR Bundle
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.