Choose your fighter: Which of these three gaming PCs is right for you?

Building a custom gaming PC is great. Some folks love to get into the nitty-gritty, finding the perfect components to match the latest benchmark-pushing masterpiece. But that isn't for everyone. A lot of people just want something that will play everything they want while still functioning as the center of their creative lives.

That's why these three premium PC series from MSI are great options. They're prebuilt desktops that can save you the stress of figuring out part compatibility and build time, but still provide the DIY feel a lot of gamers have come to expect from their rigs. They're each customizable, so you can almost certainly find one to suit your needs. Plus, they're built with upgrades in mind, so when you find yourself needing a more impressive graphics card in the future, that won't be an issue.

Which one is right for you, though? Time to meet the contestants.

(Image credit: MSI)

Codex R2 14th

Picking the right starter PC is vital. You don't want something completely overwhelming, but it should have enough under the hood to keep you hooked. A great option for entry-level gamers is the Codex R2 14th . This machine will get you out of the box and into the action with an Intel® Core™ i7 processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7, so you'll be ready to take on your foes with ultra-low latency.

Maybe most important, though, is the new cooling system. Keeping this computer crisp is a mesh-style front-panel design, a major airflow improvement over previous generations. Plus, the MSI Frozr AI Cooling will adjust the fan speed as it learns your habits, keeping the noise low and the performance high.

(Image credit: MSI)

Aegis RS2 14th

One step up in terms of power is the Aegis series. The Aegis RS2 14th increases the power with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and an Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF processor. The specs for the Aegis Series can handle the most popular esports and AAA titles, making sure you won't miss the games you've been looking forward to playing. Not to mention, it has multiple faceplate styles to suit your game room's aesthetic.

This computer is good for a gamer who's ready to level up their time spent in front of their monitor. They've maybe upgraded their RAM and know a thing or two about why certain components are preferred. The Aegis RS2 Desktops are assembled in the U.S. with high-quality MSI standardized components, so they're simple to upgrade and maintain. No muss, no fuss. Just fun.

(Image credit: MSI)

Vision Elite RS 14th

Now this is for the enthusiast. The Vision Elite RS 14th is built to provide nothing less than cutting-edge technology so you can dominate your esports league or disappear into the kind of world only gaming provides. All the bells and whistles you've come to expect are here: an Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF gaming processor, an MSI GeForce RTX™ 4090 graphics card, Wi-Fi 7 and liquid RGB cooling. It's the kind of machine that shows you're serious.

These components aren't just for show, but you will still want to show them off. The Vision Elite comes with a sleek one-piece 270-degree tempered glass panel. That way, you get a panoramic view of these incredible components without obstructive metal. The perspective is seamless, just like your game.

Test Your Might

No matter which machine you pick, they're all built to make things easy on you. Not only are the parts high-quality and standardized, but they also come with a single-point warranty. No hunting down email addresses for individual manufacturers when an issue presents itself. You just have to contact MSI, and they'll get you covered.