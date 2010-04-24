Trending

Ubisoft's DRM for Assassin's Creed II is Cracked

The hackers have found a way around Ubisoft's DRM.

In the ongoing effort to protect the hard work of the developers, Ubisoft created a DRM scheme that required a constant internet connection for all gameplay, be it single player or multiplayer. Without a constant connection to Ubisoft's master servers, the game cannot be played.

This form of protection caused great inconveniences for buyers of the game, be it on the internet connection end or a takedown of the Ubisoft servers. While the DRM was causing grief for real buyers of the game, it did keep the pirates at bay for far longer than the usual PC game. But the game hackers have finally cracked it.

Cracking group known as Skid Row claims to have created a crack that removes the required internet connectivity from Assassin's Creed II. Some other cracks emulated Ubisoft's servers, fooling the game into thinking it was authenticated. Skid Row, however, said in its nfo notes that its crack cannot be compared to other emulation cracks, as "does not construct any program deviation or any kind of host file paradox solutions."

Skid Row also left a note for Ubisoft, which read, "Thank you Ubisoft, this was quiete [sic] a challenge for us, but nothing stops the leading force from doing what we do. Next time focus on the game and not on the DRM. It was probably horrible for all legit users. We just make their lifes [sic] easier."

While we do not condone piracy in any fashion, solutions such as this one created by hacking groups ensure that Assassin's Creed II will still be playable years from now, or in the event of a connection outage.

137 Comments Comment from the forums
  • CTT 24 April 2010 06:59
    Tbh, that's piracy/hacking I would condone. Its redonkulous that they attempt DRM like that in the first place. Nicely done.
  • i_like_pie 24 April 2010 07:07
    Skid Row FTW!!!
  • babybeluga 24 April 2010 07:13
    I don't play pirated games, but I am completely all in favor of this. Restricting paying customers is the most ridiculous idea ever. People who aren't going to buy it (pirates) in the first place aren't just going to buy it because they can't play it.
  • kingnoobe 24 April 2010 07:15
    Yep, skid row has been my favorite for some time now, and it does work perfectly =).
  • dannyaa 24 April 2010 07:17
    Am I the only one who thinks it is inappropriate to report on illegal cracking? I can see a semi-legitimate reason to post something like this (tech news regarding the uncrackable being cracked); on the flip side, it only promotes piracy by informing someone who may not otherwise know. It even gives the cracking group name for easy searching.
  • xsamitt 24 April 2010 07:19
    I was all set to buy it but when i heard of the DRM for this title I didn't bother.I don't and will not pay for things not to work.
  • welshmousepk 24 April 2010 07:20
    dannyaaAm I the only one who thinks it is inappropriate to report on illegal cracking? I can see a semi-legitimate reason to post something like this (tech news regarding the uncrackable being cracked); on the flip side, it only promotes piracy by informing someone who may not otherwise know. It even gives the cracking group name for easy searching.
    if the original game wasn't such an insult to paying customers, you might be right.
    restricting people from playing a game they have paid for should be illegal, and in this instance i think the crackers are the good guys and Ubisoft are the bad guys.
  • xurwin 24 April 2010 07:20
    razer! haha skid row? well.
  • javidchaos 24 April 2010 07:21
    I'm sure Razor 1911 will release a version of their crack soon.....
  • matt314 24 April 2010 07:25
    I've refused to buy this game until now. If I end up playing it, I won't be purchasing it that's for sure. This s worst than starforce imo...
