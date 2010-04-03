Trending

Late Show Top Ten: David Letterman Licks the iPad

By Apple 

Jessica Chobot, eat your heart out.

All the iPad reviews came out yesterday and last night, David Letterman had one on his show. However, while most of the reviews of the iPad gave the device a four and five star rating, Letterman's iPad demo is a little different, especially the part where he licks the device to unlock it.

Check out the video below, which also contains the Late Show's "Top Ten Questions to Ask Yourself Before Waiting in Line for the iPad."

  • Trueno07 02 April 2010 23:50
    "Oh what the hell??"

    *Smack* *Smack*... *smack* *smack*
  • xybercoke 02 April 2010 23:53
    Love how it breaks through the demo AWESOME!
  • Marcus Yam 02 April 2010 23:54
    (For those who can't watch the video from work):
    Questions to ask yourself before waiting in line for the iPad1. "can't Apple invent something that will wait in line for me?"
    2. "will there be hot tattooed women in the line?" 3. "is it a bad sign no one can explain what the hell it is"
    4. "what? Ricky martin is gay!?"
    5. "wasn't I saving this money for a hot tub time machine?"
    6. "should I wear my spock ears?"
    7. "is it kosher for passover?"
    8. "really, what the hell is it?"
    9. "will this make steve jobs notice me?"
    10. "what the hell is it?"
  • Camikazi 02 April 2010 23:59
    Haha, good product, the thing messed up so easily, good going Apple.
  • cekasone 03 April 2010 00:05
    i can't get over that jessica chobot picture
  • DokkRokken 03 April 2010 00:09
    This device is so useless, even the Top 10 jokes about it suck.
  • mauller07 03 April 2010 00:13
    lol wearing a lead apron :D teh radiashuns mus be ova 9000!!!! rofl

    but seriously isn't a good sign when it claps out during a demonstration like that.

    its just an overglorified electronic photo frame tbh unless it had an input for a real display input from a computer like the old microsoft mobile display concept a while ago its kind of rubbish.
  • sliem 03 April 2010 00:21
    I like the pic of the left (girl licking PSP).
  • 03 April 2010 00:29
    it didnt clap out, he accidentally depressed the sleep button on top of the unit while turning the iPad about.
  • zerapio 03 April 2010 00:39
    I'm still pondering whether to watch the video or not :S
