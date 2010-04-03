Late Show Top Ten: David Letterman Licks the iPad

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

All the iPad reviews came out yesterday and last night, David Letterman had one on his show. However, while most of the reviews of the iPad gave the device a four and five star rating, Letterman's iPad demo is a little different, especially the part where he licks the device to unlock it.

Check out the video below, which also contains the Late Show's "Top Ten Questions to Ask Yourself Before Waiting in Line for the iPad."