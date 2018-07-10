Facebook Is Testing AR Ads in News Feed

Facebook has announced a rollout of mobile ads utilizing augmented reality. Soon, your feed will be filled with interactive experiences with the intent to sell you products.
On Tuesday, Facebook announced their new AR ad feature that will place virtually engaging advertisements in the News Feed. In its announcement to advertisers, Facebook claims that, “by incorporating calls-to-action within the camera experience, people can seamlessly go from engaging with your product—such as trying on a lipstick shade or exploring a new game—to making a purchase or installing an app.” Facebook’s marketing team seems to be attempting to make advertisers’ products as tangible as possible.
Michael Kors will be the first to test Facebook’s new AR advertisements, allowing customers to ‘try on’ their sunglasses through an augmented selfie. The new service is reminiscent of advertised Snapchat filters, and Facebook will also redirect users to product pages after a Clueless-closet-type virtual styling. The hope is that using AR in marketing will make consumers engage in ads, rather than just scroll by them.
This new ad experience is intended to lure in holiday shoppers, who do more and more gift-giving through online shops. In the lead up to peak holiday rush, more ads will start showing up for testing. Expect to see brands including Sephora, NYX Professional Makeup, Bobbi Brown, Pottery Barn and Wayfair in your augmented News Feed this summer.
Sounds like cancer to me. Marketing and ads are cancer! People pushing advertisement like this is cancer. If you need to lie, deform reality, overhaul, play psychological games with people mind to sell your product, it should not exist.
I just hope I can turn that off.
It's a constant cat and mouse game between ad companies and websites and tools for removing said ads. I've noticed that websites that depend a lot if not mostly on ad revenue get sneaky with embedded videos on their sites that Ad Blocker Plus misses. I when I come across a website that has a bunch of crap spamming up my computer, I vote with my mouse click finger and don't ever visit it again.
Regarding Facebook, I continue to be at a loss as to why so many allow their privacy and personal lives to be abused by such a wicked monster that in my opinion is out of control. Well no, it's not just my opinion. It's the opinion of the DOJ, FTC, FBI, and SEC who all four are investigating Facebook for possible user privacy violations.
By the way this reminds me of the scenes in Minority Report where Tom Cruise's character sees billboard type ads tailored just for him while walking around in public. Are we far from governments mind reading us and sending us to prison if they see a thought they do not like? We are already halfway there with some "activist" groups and politicians labeling speech they do not agree with as "hate speech" and want to make it a crime. Case in point? The phrase "illegal alien."
On a pragmatic level, big concerns are going to be loading speed and battery drain. Laptop users might also get annoyed by their fan continually spinning up and down, as these ads open and close.
