Meet the heart of your company’s next laptop fleet: AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors

Technology helps us work as nimbly as we possibly can, and the latest hardware puts that power at our fingertips. Right now, that latest hardware is AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors, which have enough muscle to power through workloads, support robust connectivity that won’t slow your teams down, and offer PRO features that make even large-scale IT deployments a quick process.

AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors offer a powerful architecture that can pack up to eight high performance cores in a wide variety of workloads. Professional workflows also benefit from the acceleration that comes from AMD RDNA™ 2, an extremely powerful integrated graphics solution available even in thin and light laptops.

Between hardware acceleration to cut down on progress bars and support for multiple displays at high resolutions, the productivity and multitasking potential of AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors is on full display. And it’s all done efficiently, with these systems delivering all-day battery life ideal for remote work.

That’s just the start of what AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series-powered systems do to make your operations more effective. Next-gen connectivity keeps everything up to speed. Whether it’s the Wi-Fi 6E support that lets AMD Ryzen PRO 6000-based laptops tap into the high-speed, low-latency 6 GHz band on the latest Wi-Fi networks or its the up to 40Gbps of bandwidth from USB4 ports allowing for ultra-fast file transfers between team members, this upgraded connectivity means less time wasted waiting on technology and more time benefitting from it.

Just as important as what AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series-powered systems can do when they’re up and running is their ability to stay up and running. AMD PRO Technologies include enterprise-grade security, reliability, and manageability features. Data on the machines gets multiple layers of protection, including AMD Shadow Stack, AMD Secure Processor, AMD Memory Guard, Microsoft’s Pluton Security Processor, and any extra features from OEMs on top. This provides protection at the hardware, OS, and system level, and from numerous attack vectors.

Even getting these technologies in front of your team is made easier. For large fleets, AMD PRO manageability provides powerful tools for management. Network devices can be repaired or updated in-network and in the cloud, management for systems from different OEMs and even running different processors is supported, and you’ll get streamlined Windows deployments. Simply put, putting the power for AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors into the hands of your teams and keeping it all up and running is made as smart as the processors themselves.