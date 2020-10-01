Raspberry Pi Hacker Terminal Inspired by Cyberpunk

This wicked cyberpunk Raspberry Pi project comes to us from a maker who goes by Purkkaviritys. Inspired by Cyberpunk culture and the world of Blade Runner, it has a screen, card scanner and keypad designed for guests to interact with at the Disobey 2020 hacker conference.

Attendees of the conference each received different badge tiers. These badges were created for guests to use with the terminal. The idea was for individuals to connect their card and interact with the terminal using the keypad.

The housing was designed entirely by Purkkaviritys and 3D printed. The final unit was created with a Prusa i3 MK3s printer using 2KG of Prusament Galaxy Black filament.

Hardware-wise, it relies on a Raspberry Pi 4 module. The screen used is a Pimoroni Hyperpixel 4.0 display which has a resolution of 800 x 480. For the keypad, he opted to use an Atmel atmega32u4 module which features cherry blue switches.