Unpack Key Insights from Supermicro’s Open Storage Summit ‘23

If you missed the Supermicro Open Storage Summit ‘23, don’t worry. We partnered with Supermicro to create a video recap of everything you need to know. The summit covered topics like next-gen flash storage, AI optimization, and the continual importance of HDDs — if you want to be on the cutting-edge of storage technologies, don’t miss this.

With insights from key players like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel®, this gathering of experts is a goldmine for anyone invested in the future of storage technologies. NVIDIA focused on showing how GPUDirect Storage is revolutionizing AI performance, while AMD and Supermicro are meeting the future demands of AI with high-throughput, low-latency solutions. Intel® also teamed up with Supermicro, exploring the breakthroughs of virtualized storage with accelerated vSAN solutions.

