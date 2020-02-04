Acer Predator Gaming is returning to PAX East for the fifth year of its epic, tech- and gaming-filled After Party. On Friday, February 28th, PAXers will leave the Boston Convention Center en masse to continue the fun at Royale Boston. After the doors open at 9 pm, guests will have a chance to try out (and possibly win) the latest and greatest of Acer tech!

At the gaming demo zones, you’ll have the chance to try a variety of gaming rigs and accessories: the Orion 9000 desktop, Triton 500 and Helios 700 laptops, Galea 500 headsets, Cestus 510 mice, and the infamous Predator Thronos Air —all playing the latest and greatest of PC games and demos.

Gaming lovers can try hopping on stage for 5v5 CS:GO matches with esports group Team Envy, for the chance to win Predator Gaming-branded swag and make amazing memories of having your gaming skills hyped by a shoutcaster in front of a roaring crowd. Or enjoy the catered food, drinks and music with fellow gaming fanatics as you wait for the headliner set from the Grammy-winning DJ Audien at midnight.

Plus, lucky giveaway winners can walk away with a Predator Gaming laptop, Acer X32 display, or other gadgets and swag. Don’t wait to RSVP!

Date: Friday, February 28th, 2020

Time: 9:00 pm

Location: Royale Boston, 279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

Register by February 26th, 2020

*This event is 21+ only. You will be emailed additional details the week of the event. No Dress Code, cosplay welcome. This is a first come, first served event, your RSVP does not guarantee admission. We suggest arriving as early as possible