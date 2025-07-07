Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express cards during Amazon Prime Day 2025
Nintendo's Switch 2 handheld gaming console is out in the wild, and if you didn't manage to snag some extra storage for your console before its release, here are some handy links for where to pick one up now during Amazon Prime Day 2025.
Beyond the Switch 2 console itself, there are games and peripherals to think about. The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of built-in storage, but if you want to add extra to your handheld console so that you can store more installed games, you're going to need to invest in the latest microSD Express storage technology, as the Nintendo Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards.
The latest microSD Express cards are faster at reading and writing data compared to non-Express microSD cards, which were used in the original Nintendo Switch, and this is why they've been picked as the must-use medium for the Switch 2. Unfortunately, the cost of microSD Express cards is fairly high, with larger 1TB and 2TB sizes costing hundreds of dollars.
Make sure you're buying the correct microSD card by checking the symbol on the card. It must have the "EX" symbol as shown in the picture below to be compatible with the Switch 2.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will support microSD Express cards with a capacity of up to 2TB, which should be more than enough to store a large number of games, should you want them all downloaded and preinstalled for on-the-go gaming.
Only the Switch 2 will be able to make the most of the increased performance of the microSD Express card. If you use the card in the original Switch, it will perform at the same level as a standard microSD card. So don't buy one thinking you can increase the performance of your original Switch console.
There will be licensed microSD Express cards for the Nintendo Switch 2 featuring a Nintendo logo like the Mario "M" as were available for the original Switch. These microSD Express cards will be available for purchase directly from the Nintendo shop when they become available on June 5, 2025. Currently, prices are not listed for these licensed editions of Samsung's microSD Express 256GB cards.
One way to save a few bucks is to purchase a third-party, unlicensed microSD Express card from various other manufacturers and retailers.
Where to buy microSD Express cards in the US during Prime Day 2025
There is currently very limited availability of microSD Express cards. What is available to buy has either a long lead time for delivery or an exaggerated price tag. This page is updated regularly with new microSD Express products and retailer links as they come online. Last updated July 07, 2025.
The licensed Nintendo Switch 2 microSD Express card is available from the Nintendo Shop and partnered retailers, such as Target, Walmart, GameStop, and Best Buy.
This 256GB capacity card is the same size as the onboard storage of the Nintendo Switch 2. Up to 900/600 MB/s read/write speeds.
This 512GB capacity card is double the size of the onboard storage of the Nintendo Switch 2. Higher transfer speeds mean up to 900/600 MB/s read/write.
This 1TB capacity card massively increases the storage size of the Nintendo Switch 2. Higher transfer speeds mean up to 900/600 MB/s read/write. But, it does command a premium price for the privilege.
A smaller capacity microSD Express card with 128GB of storage space - half that of the Switch 2's internal storage capacity. This SanDisk card can reach speeds up to 880/480MB/s read and write speeds.
SanDisk's 256GB microSD Express matches the storage space of the Nintendo Switch 2's internal storage capacity. This SanDisk card can reach speeds up to 880/480MB/s read and write speeds.
This is Walmart's own-brand microSD Express memory card. They look to be rebranded PNY memory cards, but manufacturers may vary.
ONN is Walmart's own-branded microSD Express memory card. They look to be rebranded PNY memory cards, but manufacturers may vary. The prices of these memory cards are superb, but you may struggle to find them in stock. Check your local store for stock.
The smallest capacity memory card available, 128GB, is half the Switch 2's internal storage size, but a cheaper alternative if you're looking for just a little extra storage space.
Matching the size of the Switch 2's internal storage, this 256GB memory card will double how many games you can carry around with you.
Where to buy microSD Express cards in the UK during Prime Day 2025
Unfortunately for the UK, there is a lot less selection on microSD Express memory cards and very limited availability. We update this page regularly with current stock availability. Do beware of dubious third-party sellers on Amazon. Last updated July 07, 2025.
The licensed microSD Express card for use with the Nintendo Switch 2 is available for early access purchase from Amazon. The memory card will be released on June 5th, 2025, alongside the Switch 2 console release, and Amazon is stating a pre-order price guarantee.
Also available directly from SanDisk for £41
Also available from Smyths Toys for £41
Also available directly from SanDisk for £49
Also available from Smyths Toys for £49
Also available from Very for £49
Doubling the Switch 2's native capacity of 256GB, this large 512GB memory card makes ample room for you to install your favourite Switch games.
