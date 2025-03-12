Sponsor Content Created With Gigabyte
Get the most out of your processor with this motherboard's Turbo Mode
I mean, what else would you name this mode?
If you're on Tom's Hardware, you've got the heart of a tinkerer. You're likely the kind of person who wants to find every ounce of potential in your machinery. You're interested in pushing your gear to its limits and maybe even a little bit beyond them.
The right motherboard lets you do a lot of that tinkering, but there are rare ones that let you go… beyond. To a mode reserved only for those who want to absolutely maximize their processor's potential. The Gigabyte X870E AORUS Elite pairs with AMD's Ryzen™ 7000 X3D and 9000 series processors to bring you Turbo Mode, a feature that can account for a leap in performance. It's perfect for gamers trying to minmax their rigs. This isn't just a little power; this takes you to a whole new level.
Turbo powered
Gigabyte's X3D Turbo Mode pushes past the typical boundaries of gaming performance by unifying core distribution and finetuning the bandwidth. These motherboards are built to work hand-in-hand with the new Ryzen X3D CPUs. As a BIOS feature, Turbo Mode disables both the secondary Core Complex Die (CCD) and simultaneous multithreading on these Ryzen 9 chips. These features result in lower latency, higher frame rates and generally smoother gameplay.
It's all well and good to say these things, but how much of a bump can I expect on my games? Gigabyte's testing with a series of Ryzen™ processors demonstrates performance increases of up to 18% for 9000 series 16-core X3D processors and 9000 non-X3D processors, with a 5% bump for the 9800 X3D processors. These advances are nothing to overlook. When you're talking about AAA gaming, every extra bit of power makes a difference.
Comprehensive performance
Turbo Mode isn't the only thing this motherboard has going for it. The Gigabyte X870E AORUS Elite is a DIY-friendly powerhouse. The digital twin voltage regulator module (VRM) design provides consistent performance for your overclocking needs. The full-metal thermal design and customized smart fan ensure heat isn't a problem for your components. With Gigabyte's EZ Latch system, installing one of these in your newest PC build will be a snap.
At the end of the day, everything in this motherboard drives toward serving gamers. The audiophile-grade capacitors ensure your speakers are powered properly to recreate a studio-quality sound experience. With PCIe 5.0 support and dual-channel DDR5, you'll be able to play demanding games with ease. Just flip on Turbo Mode first. After all, you're a tinkerer. You don't want to leave any power on the table.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jacob York is a Branded Content Editor and Writer for Future, focusing on the Games and Tech verticals. Jacob's previous writing experience encompasses everything from award winning plays to websites about tree removal services. The tree removal website also won an award.
In his spare time, he enjoys learning how to bake, spending time at a theme park with his wife, and doing "product research" by diving into a video game. A creative through and through, Jacob would like to take a moment to remind you to support your local Equity hiring theatre.