Get the most out of your processor with this motherboard's Turbo Mode

If you're on Tom's Hardware, you've got the heart of a tinkerer. You're likely the kind of person who wants to find every ounce of potential in your machinery. You're interested in pushing your gear to its limits and maybe even a little bit beyond them.

The right motherboard lets you do a lot of that tinkering, but there are rare ones that let you go… beyond. To a mode reserved only for those who want to absolutely maximize their processor's potential. The Gigabyte X870E AORUS Elite pairs with AMD's Ryzen™ 7000 X3D and 9000 series processors to bring you Turbo Mode, a feature that can account for a leap in performance. It's perfect for gamers trying to minmax their rigs. This isn't just a little power; this takes you to a whole new level.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Turbo powered

Gigabyte's X3D Turbo Mode pushes past the typical boundaries of gaming performance by unifying core distribution and finetuning the bandwidth. These motherboards are built to work hand-in-hand with the new Ryzen X3D CPUs. As a BIOS feature, Turbo Mode disables both the secondary Core Complex Die (CCD) and simultaneous multithreading on these Ryzen 9 chips. These features result in lower latency, higher frame rates and generally smoother gameplay.

It's all well and good to say these things, but how much of a bump can I expect on my games? Gigabyte's testing with a series of Ryzen™ processors demonstrates performance increases of up to 18% for 9000 series 16-core X3D processors and 9000 non-X3D processors, with a 5% bump for the 9800 X3D processors. These advances are nothing to overlook. When you're talking about AAA gaming, every extra bit of power makes a difference.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Comprehensive performance

Turbo Mode isn't the only thing this motherboard has going for it. The Gigabyte X870E AORUS Elite is a DIY-friendly powerhouse. The digital twin voltage regulator module (VRM) design provides consistent performance for your overclocking needs. The full-metal thermal design and customized smart fan ensure heat isn't a problem for your components. With Gigabyte's EZ Latch system, installing one of these in your newest PC build will be a snap.

At the end of the day, everything in this motherboard drives toward serving gamers. The audiophile-grade capacitors ensure your speakers are powered properly to recreate a studio-quality sound experience. With PCIe 5.0 support and dual-channel DDR5, you'll be able to play demanding games with ease. Just flip on Turbo Mode first. After all, you're a tinkerer. You don't want to leave any power on the table.