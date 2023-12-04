Windows update renames every installed printer HP LaserJet Ultra M106, changes icons, and forces install of HP Smart app

Affected Windows 10, 11, and Server 2002 users have noticed that recent Windows update renamed and changed the icons of all the installed printers, of any brand, to an HP LaserJet M101-M106. And for now at least, there's no workaround or fix for this.

In addition, the update also installs the HP Smart app, which allows HP printers to scan, print, and share documents. The oldest complaint I could locate about this was on November 28th, and to date users are still reporting this issue to be prevalent, indicating this problem has not yet been removed from Microsoft update.

This affects non-HP printers detected on the system, whether they are wired, wireless, or connected through a network. Some users have reported that the system forcefully installs the driver, even when no printer is connected through any medium. Users noticed that this affects all the printer brands, except HP, which shows the correct metadata. Some claimed to see their system forcefully install the driver despite not having any printer connected through any medium.

Due to the metadata change to this HP Laserjet printer, Windows update also installs the HP Smart App without the user's consent. Because of this, the default printer keeps using the incorrect driver, though some users say the printer works fine despite the metadata change. At the time of writing, Microsoft has not responded to this issue or reported to have provided a fix to reverse this driver kerfuffle. It is not known at the time if they identified and removed the specific update responsible for this. HP responded to Gizmodo, saying they're trying to find the root of this problem.

HP Smart is a genuine app with no malicious intent (unless perhaps you regard the pushing of official HP ink cartridges as malicious). Regardless, it is being forcefully installed without the user's permission when Windows installs the HP driver, while it also renames and changing icons of existing connected printers. Since there is no current workaround or fix for this problem, you may want to hold off on Windows updates from November 27th onwards, until Microsoft nixes the HP-happy update issue and provides a fix for affected users.