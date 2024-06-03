Audio Makes All The Difference When It Comes To Heightening Game Play

It’s understandable that consoles, computers and displays are the first things to come to mind when thinking about enjoying the latest video game. After all, the visuals are the first thing to pull players into the experience. That’s why serious gamers go for TVs and monitors featuring advanced HDMI gaming features such as Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

But audio is an important part of the gaming experience too, and it doesn’t have to bust the budget to incorporate the latest audio technologies’ benefits.

There are a variety of products featuring the latest audio technology, ranging from affordable high-quality soundbars to more pricey premium alternatives such as Audio-Video Receivers (AVRs) with a multiple speaker system that are sure to enhance game play.

HDMI® Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) enabled soundbars deliver outstanding, lifelike soundscapes that immerse players in their games and fully complement what is displayed onscreen without breaking the bank. Many rely on two to four built-in speakers and advanced immersive audio technologies, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, to immerse gamers in realistic audio environments. And the more performance-focused soundbars have several speakers aimed at multiple room points for even a more enveloping and accurate sound portrayal.

Supporting high bitrate, object-based audio formats up to 192kHz at 24-bit, eARC enhances not only game play but also sports, movies and TV with superior fidelity that ensures every sound is precise and clearly reproduced. Part of the HDMI 2.1 b Specification, eARC audio enables seamless connectivity and transmission of uncompressed audio with up to 48Gbps bandwidth.

Those with bigger budgets who are looking for a zero-compromise audio experience should consider multi-speaker AVR systems supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. And even some AVRs are very affordable and feature the latest audio tech.

AVRs with multiple speakers enable gamers to turn up the volume without introducing sound distortion thanks to their amplification modules. Besides powering immersive audio experiences for gaming with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, AVRs simplify overall system setup and use.

As an AV hub, they make it simple to integrate game consoles and other components into the system. From a usage perspective, they also make it easy to switch between sources—like from a game console to a streaming media player when it’s time to put down the game and watch a streaming show. Plus, with multiple speakers—some supporting up to 13 audio channels—AVRs offer unmatched sound integrity. Just make sure the AVR supports the necessary HDMI 2.1 b features that ensure the best gaming and viewing audio experience.

Whether choosing an AVR or a soundbar, don’t diminish audio performance by selecting inferior cables. All eARC-enabled devices should be connected with genuine Ultra High-Speed HDMI® Cables to take full advantage of an AVR or soundbar’s capabilities.

Beyond game play, heightening audio performance with soundbars and AVR systems ensures watching movies, sports and other entertainment is an equally pleasurable experience. There’s nothing like one of these alternatives to put viewers and gamers alike squarely in the action.

