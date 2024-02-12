The Future of Infrastructure Management Technology: Let’s Automate!

As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented rate, the future of automation connectivity is at the forefront. Whether USB, serial, or other communications protocol, have your connectivity strategy ready for several trends expected to further shape the landscape of technology automation.
The AI Effect
The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into automation connectivity solutions is perhaps the greatest trend we are experiencing. AI and ML algorithms can analyze large amounts of data in real-time, providing businesses with valuable insights and predictive capabilities. This enables proactive decision-making, optimized processes, and improved efficiency.
Wireless Knows No Bounds
Another trend is the emergence of wireless connectivity options. While serial and USB connectivity have been the go-to choices, wireless solutions are gaining popularity due to their flexibility and scalability. With technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, businesses can connect devices and systems without the limitations of physical cables. Digi Connect® EZ and Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus were developed to bring the ease and flexibility of a wireless interface to serial and USB environments.
The Convenience of Cloud Computing
Cloud-based connectivity is expected to continue to play a significant role in the future. Cloud platforms offer secure storage, data analysis, and remote access to automation systems. This allows businesses to centralize their operations, access real-time data from anywhere, and make informed decisions. Digi Remote Manager® is the industry-leading cloud and edge tool for rapid and secure device deployment and easier asset management.
Digi’s commitment to advancing connectivity solutions is evident in its alignment with businesses embracing emerging technologies.
Products like Digi Connect EZ and Digi AnywhereUSB Plus are revolutionizing data movement, modernizing infrastructure, and ensuring secure remote access. With Digi's 'We've Got This' approach, businesses globally experience enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and growth, supported by user-friendly solutions, deployment assistance, and unwavering customer service.
As the future of automation connectivity unfolds with AI, ML, wireless, and cloud solutions, businesses can expect a more intelligent, and connected landscape. Embracing these future trends can help businesses stay ahead of the curve and unlock new levels of efficiency and growth. Learn how to bring your infrastructure management into the future.
