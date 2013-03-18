AMD Releases Catalyst 13.3 Beta 2 Driver

AMD has released a beta version of the Catalyst 13.3 driver for the company's mobile and desktop GPUs that provides some relatively minor changes in performance such as:

Improves performance in Far Cry 3 up to 5 percent

Improve performance in Sim City 4 up to 16 percent

Improves latency performance issues seen in Tomb Raider and Hitman Absolution

Resolves slight corruption seen in Tomb Raider with TressFX enabled for CrossFire and single GPU configurations

The Catalyst 13.3 Beta drivers can be downloaded from the following link for 32- and 64-bit versions of Windows Vista, 7 and 8.