AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs Allegedly Arrive September 15 According to Leak

About a month ago, AMD gave us a thorough summary of Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 CPUs, some key specifications, and even a hint at performance stats during Computex 2022. The details of the upcoming CPUs are pretty stirring, and the new AM5 motherboards should be a treat too, but we must contain our excitement until "fall 2022," according to official AMD statements. In the US, fall starts with the equinox on September 22, but we have just seen a leaked slide suggesting Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be released on September 15.
PC leaks stalwart @wxnod tweeted an intriguing slide a few hours ago without comment. You can see the slide reproduced directly above, at the original resolution for pixel peepers (click the gadget to zoom), but we have cropped out the ceiling.
We must add plenty of salt to any interpretation of this image and what we take from the information within. The juiciest chunk of info we can see is the data across the top of the TV display, which says September 15 is the "time to sell." This indicates the date is not a mere launch or 'paper launch' date but a release date.
The rest of the slide isn't very illuminating; however, we can say that due to the use of Simplified Chinese characters, this purported event took place in China rather than Taiwan. The Socket AM5 slide on the TV was also shown at Computex (but without the date overlaid). Lastly, AMD's presentation team in China appears to be using a Ryzen 5000 era tablecloth.
For a Zen 4 and Ryzen 7000 CPU refresher please check through our extensive recent summary regarding AMD's Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Specs, Release Date Window, Benchmarks, and More. However, for a TLDR summary, check out the bullet points below and eyeball the key AMD official presentation slide gallery.
AMD Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 Series at a Glance
- Up to 16 cores and 32 threads on TSMC 5nm process (N5 used for compute die)
- (up to) >5.5 GHz boost
- 6nm I/O die, DDR5 memory controllers, PCIe 5.0 interface
- DDR5 only (no DDR4 support)
- RDNA 2 integrated GPU
- Zen 4 architecture has 8 to 10% performance gain
- >15% gain in single-threaded work, >35% overall performance gain (multi-threaded workloads), >25% performance-per-watt gains
- AM5 Socket LGA 1718, backward compatible with AM4 coolers
- 600-Series Chipset: X670E Extreme, X670, and B650 Motherboards
- up to 170W TDP, 230W peak power
- up to 125% more memory bandwidth per core
- Support for AVX-512
- 3D V-Cache Zen 4 models will come to market
Before we get too excited, the leaked release date is still about three months away, if genuine. We hope there are some more third-party leaks regarding essential aspects of the upcoming launch, like Ryzen 7000 retail models, performance, and pricing. Some further substantial 13th Gen Intel Core processor (Raptor Lake) leaks would be welcome too.
"An offline dealer promotion meeting of amd China, by the way, introduce the information of the upcoming AM5".
1537838844451512320View: https://twitter.com/wxnod/status/1537838844451512320
So we are not sure how legit the above slide is.
Anyways, speaking of ZEN 4 CPUs, there is another rumor. Sprinkle some salt here as well. AMD's Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs seem to be launching in September in four flavors, the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X & Ryzen 5 7600X. The new information comes from leaker, Greymon55, over at Twitter.
That doesn't come as a surprise, since the nomenclature matches AMD's processor naming scheme.
As per Greymon55, the launch lineup is expected to include four SKUs, the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7800X, & the Ryzen 5 7600X. These CPUs will feature a similar core configuration as their Ryzen 5000 predecessors but with the newer Zen 4 core architecture and the latest package design that's only supported by AM5 (LGA 1718) socket.
These specs are just based on speculation/rumors, and not official yet.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Desktop CPU: 16 Cores and 32 Threads.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Desktop CPU: 12 Cores and 24 Threads.
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Desktop CPU: 8 Cores at Up To 5.2 GHz.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Desktop CPU: 6 Cores at Up To 5.1 GHz.
1537852496080961537View: https://twitter.com/greymon55/status/1537852496080961537
The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is also mentioned though it might not be part of the initial lineup and can launch months later.
Greymon55 also briefly tweeted that the pricing of the top AMD Ryzen 9 7950X CPU could be around 5999 RMB which is around $900 US or a $100 US premium over the Ryzen 9 5950X that launched at an MSRP of $799 US. That's a pretty steep price and the only possible explanation behind such a high price could be the higher cost of the 5nm process.
Plus, it's still a bit too early for us to talk prices since those could change even weeks prior to launch and we are still several months away.