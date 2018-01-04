ASRock's Bringing A Pair Of Motherboards, SFF PC To CES 2018

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Leading up to CES 2018, ASRrock has announced its intentions to showcase a pair of new Micro ATX motherboards and a small form factor PC at the show.

The X399M Taichi is the world’s first Micro ATX Threadripper motherboard. The company has managed to fit a massive 4,094-pin TR4 LGA socket, four DIMM slots with quad-channel memory support, 64 PCI-E lanes, triple M.2 slots, three full speed steel-reinforced PCI-E X16 slots that support multi-GPU configurations, dual band 802.11ac WiFi, and 7.1 channel HD audio, all into a 244 x 244mm area.

ASRock says its X299M Extreme4 motherboard supports all LGA 2066 Intel Core X-Series processors. This Micro ATX motherboard also supports quad-channel memory up to DDR4 4200+(OC), and is equipped with an an 11 power phase design, and two full speed steel-reinforced PCI-E X16 slots.

Features common to both motherboards include an 8 layer PCB design featuring four sets of two ounce copper inner layers, dual Intel Gigabit LAN, USB3.1 Gen2 Type A and Type-C, Ultra M.2 slot supporting up to Type 22110 NVMe SSD, and 7.1 CH HD audio with content protection.

Finally, we have the Z370 DeskMini GTX small form factor PC that features one of the company's brand new Micro STX motherboards. Measuring just 213 x 155 x 82mm, this mini PC supports Intel's LGA 1151 Core Series processors, two SODIMM DDR4-2400MHz memory slots, USB3.1 Gen2 Type A and Type-C ports, and a discrete MXM slot with Type A/B/B+ that can be equipped with up to GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs. The motherboard also features an RGB LED header.

That is all the information we have at this time. It looks like we'll have to wait for CES 2018 for more details on features such as storage options, connectivity, pricing and availability.