Asus Republic of Gamers Announces New Strix Gaming Laptops

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a new line of gaming laptops designed for gamers on the go. The new Strix gaming laptops are powered by Intel’s Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of 2,400MHz DDR4, and a GeForce GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. Storage options range from a 1TB Seagate FireCuda solid state hybrid drive all the way up to an M.2 256GB SSD paired with a secondary 1TB 5400rpm hard drive.

The Strix gaming laptops also feature a plethora of ports. On the left side of the laptop you will find a gigabit Ethernet jack, a pair of USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and a single mini DisplayPort. The right side of the chassis is home to a SD card reader, lock, a single USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 and one USB 2.0 port. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Screen size options range from 15.6" up to 17.3" full HD IPS anti-glare LED-backlit displays. Audio is handled by a pair of stereo speakers with a built-in smart amplifier. The Aura RGB lit keyboard features four zones of lighting control, four isolated hotkeys, 1.8mm key travel, and anti-ghosting technology. Other features include an HD camera, precision touchpad, and a 4-cell 64 WHr battery.  

The new Strix gaming laptops will be available starting September 6th from online retailers such as Amazon, Newegg, and others. Prices range from $1,100 to $1,300.

GL503VD-DB71GL503VD-DB74GL703VD-WB71GL703VD-WB74
Intel Core i7-7700HQ
16GB DDR4 2400MHz
15.6" Full HD IPS Panel17.3" Full HD IPS Panel
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GDDR5
1TB SSHD (8GB Cache)M.2 256GB SSD1TB 5400rpm HDD1TB SSHD (8GB Cache)M.2 256GB SSD1TB 5400rpm HDD
1 x Microphone-in / Headphone-out jack 1 x Type C USB3.1 GEN1 4 x USB 3.0 ports Type A 1 x RJ45 LAN Jack 1 x HDMI 1 x mini Display Port
Integrated 802.11 AC (2x2) 10/100/1000 Base T Built-in Bluetooth V4.2
4 Cells 64 Whrs Battery
15.12 x 10.32 x 0.9” 16.34 x 11.02 x 0.95"
5.07 lb6.4 lb
$1,100$1,300$1,150$1,300
23 Comments Comment from the forums
  • babybritney 01 September 2017 22:41
    2yrs ago my alienware 17 r3 was $1800...now that gtx970m is nothing. smh fml best buy gimme my $$ back
  • SupaSped 01 September 2017 22:42
    Still can't touch my P170EM. 3720QM, 7970M, 16GB, beastly.
  • TMTOWTSAC 01 September 2017 23:28
    Have to wonder why they didn't go with a 1050 ti or at least offer other GPU options. It's got solid specs otherwise, and competitive pricing particularly considering IPS screens. The 1050 is the big sticking point.
  • Scott_123 02 September 2017 01:40
    What about gsync?
  • lunyone 02 September 2017 01:45
    I would consider a buy with a minimum of GTX 1050 Ti/1060, but only a GTX 1050, not worth it, IMHO.
  • Martell1977 02 September 2017 02:02
    Interesting considering that my laptop with a i5-6300q and a 1060 3gb cost $1,249 (though I got it on Black Friday for $799, it's regular price is much cheaper now that Kaby is out)

    I learned a while ago that in most laptops, the GPU becomes a bottleneck long before the CPU (assuming you're not buying a low end laptop). I'm sure the 1060 in my laptop will struggle long before the i5 becomes a limiting factor.
  • atheus 02 September 2017 02:32
    I realize that the design and manufacturing of these things takes quite a long time, so by the time they got to the point of no return on this laptop they probably did not yet know that they would be launching this when Intel was just a month or two away from releasing the 8th gen processors, but I feel like we are already in the window where most computer buyers would prefer to wait for it. Sort of a doomed product.
  • sreeraj.mankada 02 September 2017 04:06
    What's the difference between This one and the 553vd?? The hybrid drive?? or that slower HDD??? Is that a big change??? idk...
  • MDXX 02 September 2017 04:46
    Im not a laptop saavy person, but why wouldnt they wait and use the Laptop Coffee Lake Cpus?
  • William Henrickson 02 September 2017 06:42
    They have these with 1060s, there is also a thick version of the GL703 with a gtx1080
