Start gaming with Lenovo's RTX 4060-Powered Legion Slim 5 laptop for just $899

If you don't have the space or access to a desktop gaming PC, grabbing a deal on a compact gaming laptop is the next best thing. With a small footprint and the ability to transport in a backpack, you can stay in touch with fellow gamers or guild mates wherever you go.

Currently, at Best Buy, you can pick up the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 for only $899; a gaming laptop that combines Nvidia's RTX 4060 mobile gaming graphics with the Ryzen 5 7640HS processor to power the 144Hz FHD 16-inch screen. It's certainly not the most powerful gaming laptop on the market, but it's a competent machine for the price and easily able to play most games on sensible graphics settings.

We've reviewed the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 before, albeit a different variant of the Legion Slim 5 with some differing components and specifications. We were impressed with how well the laptop performed in our suite of benchmark tests, how long the battery lasted, and how affordable it was before any discounts. At this sale price, it's a very enticing deal.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (RTX 4060): now $899 at Best Buy (was $1,349)



Screen: 15.6 Inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel

Refresh: 144 Hz

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR5

SSD: 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe



A slimline gaming laptop from Lenovo that packs an Nvidia RTX 4060 mobile GPU and pairs with a Ryzen 5 7640HS processor to power the 144Hz 16-inch screen. Other hardware specs include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a small 512GB SSD.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 comes with 16GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM which is ample for most current gaming needs. Unfortunately the same can't be said for the 512GB SSD. Although enough for an operating system and a few applications, 512GB of storage is filled in next to no time when you look at the file size of modern AAA games. The SSD is definitely an area where you might want to consider upgrading in the future with something like a 2TB drive.