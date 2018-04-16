Enermax Gaming Giveaway

Trending

Spring is in full swing, and so is our giveaway season. This time we've teamed up with Enermax to present to our Tom's Hardware members a very special giveaway.

Up for grabs is the brand new Enermax Liqfusion RGB 240mm AIO Liquid CPU cooler and the Enermax Revobron 80 Plus Bronze 500W PSU. Power your PC and cool it in style with this awesome bundle. 

To enter, simply follow the instructions on the giveaway widget in the forums. Good luck!

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, District of Columbia, and the United Kingdom, who are 18 or older. For a complete list of rules, please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget.

  • Zaporro 17 April 2018 08:07
    booo another givewaway discriminative to majority of the world

    lovely how Tom's Hardware (or purch) is all fine in displaying ads no matter in what country does the portal user live but when it comes to giving back, only selected few are eligible

    its like whole world "works" by viewing ads just so few will have chance at freebies

    so glad i use strict ad-blocking on Tom's HW
  • lperreault21 17 April 2018 11:06
    i would not trust that psu
  • gdmaclew 17 April 2018 13:24
    I agree Zaporro. Why the UK and not Canada? We are the States' biggest trading partner and closest ally.
    Tom's used to give the excuse that international contests required too much paperwork and regulations.
    Guess that excuse doesn't work now, right?
    GURU3D can do something Tom's cannot?
  • BulkZerker 17 April 2018 14:23
    The self entitlement of the previous comment. If you want contests in your area then you need a product rep in your area willing to work with Tom's its that simple. The rep holds onto the product, Tom's announces the winner and then the representative ships it. And as a token of appreciation you should show some pictures on social media of you being thankful. That's how this works.
  • gdmaclew 17 April 2018 16:03
    20893084 said:
    The self entitlement of the previous comment. If you want contests in your area then you need a product rep in your area willing to work with Tom's its that simple. The rep holds onto the product, Tom's announces the winner and then the representative ships it. And as a token of appreciation you should show some pictures on social media of you being thankful. That's how this works.

    The arrogance of your response.
    My question is valid.
    I'm shocked that you think you know me enough to claim that I am self entitled.
    And don't preach to me about "how it works".
    I've been working in the computer business for over 40 years.
    There are many web sites around the world that offer international contests because they value their readers and contributors and offer to reward them. They don't have to but it's a nice gesture when they offer it.
    Keep your self righteousness to yourself.
