Enermax Gaming Giveaway

Spring is in full swing, and so is our giveaway season. This time we've teamed up with Enermax to present to our Tom's Hardware members a very special giveaway.

Up for grabs is the brand new Enermax Liqfusion RGB 240mm AIO Liquid CPU cooler and the Enermax Revobron 80 Plus Bronze 500W PSU. Power your PC and cool it in style with this awesome bundle.

To enter, simply follow the instructions on the giveaway widget in the forums. Good luck!

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, District of Columbia, and the United Kingdom, who are 18 or older. For a complete list of rules, please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget.