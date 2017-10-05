EVGA Launches Z370 Series Motherboards

Coinciding with the launch of Intel’s new Coffee Lake CPUs, EVGA announced three new Z370-powered motherboards.

These new motherboards bring support for Intel's 8th Generation Core i7 processors, Optane storage and memory, and dual-channel DDR4 support up to 4,133 MHz. All three motherboards feature two-way SLI, metal-reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots, digital VRM power delivery, six SATA 6Gb/s, dual BIOS chips, and high-density six-layer PCB construction.

Speaking of the PCB, another unique feature found on all EVGA Z370 motherboards are cable cutouts that make cable routing easier in tight spaces. These cutouts, combined with EVGA’s exclusive power connector layout, help end users avoid compatibility issues with certain cases.

All the aforementioned motherboards support M.2 Key-M and Key-E slots that work with both standard SSDs and Intel Optane Memory.

Features specific to the Z370 Classified K are an integrated HDMI 2.0 port, Killer DoubleShot Pro, and Creative Sound Core3D 5.1 Channel HD audio. EVGA equipped the remaining motherboards with Realtek ALC1220 7.1 channel HD audio.

The Z370 Classified K and Z370 Micro motherboards are equipped with an additional external base clock generator that supports PCIe frequency overclocking. This, according to the company, provides a wider range of frequencies and allows for higher, more stable overclocking.

Information on pricing and availability is not available at this time.