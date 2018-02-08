'For Honor' Season Five Content Update Will Bring Dedicated Servers (Updated)

Update, 2/8/2018, 8:40am PT: Ubisoft announced that the dedicated servers will go live on February 19, and that "the development teams will closely monitor the situation to ensure a smooth transition for PC players before implementing the new infrastructure on consoles." The rest of the content promised with Season 5, "Age of Wolves," is still expected to arrive on February 15.



Ubisoft has revealed what players can expect from its latest season of new For Honor content, which is launching next month. It's called Age of Wolves, and with it the company is implementing some long-awaited content, such as the illustrious dedicated servers For Honor fans have been waiting some time for. In addition, new training modes and updates to certain heroes are in store for what might be one of the game's largest updates yet.

Ubisoft has been testing the dedicated servers' performance thus far, with an open beta for players in December, so they should be good to go at this point. Implementing dedicated servers should end up resolving several of the issues that usually crop up when players are accidentally removed from a game. It's the biggest reason to be excited for the update, especially since it's been in the works for some time.

If you're more interested in updates to the combatants themselves, you can look forward to Highlander, Berserker, Kensei, Conqueror, and Nobushi hero classes getting some major balancing changes. Conqueror and Kensei will receive new moves and animations, and Berserk, Highlander, and Nobushi will remain largely the same in terms of moves, but receive balance updates. There are additional balance changes coming for the rest of the heroes left as well in future updates, but this is a pretty healthy start.

There's also going to be a new level cap for the reputation stat in addition to a new XP-boosting item that can exchange salvage for additional XP points. Gear progression and other quality-of-life mechanics will receive significant tweaks, too. Finally, the 4v4 Ranked Mode Dominion will be changing over to Tribute.

You can try out the new content as well as the dedicated servers when the fifth season launches on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on February 15.

