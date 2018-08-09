Fortnite for Android Launches Exclusively on Samsung Devices [Update: More Phones Soon]

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is finally coming to Android, Epic Games announced on stage at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event announcing the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. It will launch as an exclusive for Samsung Galaxy devices, starting immediately with the Note 9.

Samsung devices with the exclusive include the Note 9, Note 8, Galaxy S9 and S9+, S8 and S8+, S7 and S7 Edge, Tab S4 and Tab S3. Note 9 and Tab S4 owners will get an exclusive Galaxy skin for their avatars.

This exclusivity may only last a few days. On Epic's website, it listed devices that the beta will be playable on. They include:

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL, Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Asus: ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V

Essential: PH-1

Huawei: Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10 / Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20 / Pro, V10

LG: G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

Nokia: 8

OnePlus: 5 / 5T, 6

Razer: Phone

Xiaomi: Blackshark, Mi 5 / 5S / 5S Plus, 6 / 6 Plus, Mi 8 / 8 Explorer / 8SE, Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

ZTE: Axon 7 / 7s, Axon M, Nubia / Z17 / Z17s, Nubia Z11

Epic is working on fixes for phones from HTC, Lenovo and Sony. It also suggests that any phone with 64-bit Android 5.0 or higher, 3GB of RAM, and an Adreno 540 GPU or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher.

Epic already announced it will be skipping the Google Play store and release the APK on its own website. You can go to Fortnite.com on your Android phone or tablet to sign up.

Updated 11:58 a.m. ET with more devices.