GOG Kicks Off Its Summer Gaming Sale

Summer doesn't technically start for a few more weeks, but that didn't stop GOG from offering steep discounts on more than 1,300 titles as part of this year's Summer Gaming Sale. (Or, as the company prefers to call it for maximum social media presence, the #SUMMERGAMING Sale.)

GOG, Steam, Humble Bundle, and many other PC game sellers host a sale every season. These are usually large affairs where hundreds--or, in this case, more than a thousand--of games are discounted by up to 95% off. Many of the biggest sales are for indie titles, but large publishers also see their games' prices significantly drop. So if you're looking to expand your library, well, the seasonal sales are the cheapest way to do so.

In addition to the usual discounts, GOG is also offering free games to anyone who spends a minimum amount of money during the Summer Gaming Sale. Anyone who spends more than $5 will receive a free copy of Sunless Sea, a survival game that debuted in 2015, and those who pony up more than $20 will be gifted a copy of the adventure title RiME. Both of the free titles have to be redeemed by 2:59pm PT on July 2.

Additional titles have also been added to GOG Connect, which offers DRM-free copies of select games found in your Steam library, which should allow you to enjoy the titles without having to worry about Steam or a DRM provider shutting down and making them inaccessible. GOG Connect will support these games until June 18, at which point you'll have to buy another copy from GOG instead of getting one for free:

Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs

Banished

FTL: Advanced Edition

Grim Dawn

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Kingdom: New Lands

Legend of Grimrock

Omerta: City of Gangsters Gold Edition

Prison Architect

Psychonauts

Starpoint Gemini 2

Tempest

The Banner Saga

The Summer Gaming Sale ends at 3pm PT on June 18. You can learn more about the sale via GOG's blog and find all the deals on its website.