Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD drops to $79 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, the Samsung 990 EVO SSD has dropped to one of the lowest prices we've seen for the drive since it was first released. This SSD usually costs around $89, but Amazon offers it for just $79.

As of this writing, Amazon has not specified an expiration date for the discount, so we're not sure how long the new price will be available, although it is marked as a limited offer. We had the opportunity to review the Samsung 990 EVO and found it reasonably run-of-the-mill, rating it at 3 out of 5 stars. In general, it's a good drive, and this discount works in its favor, but the power efficiency left much to be desired.

Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD: now $79 at Amazon (was $89)

The Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD is currently marked down to just $89. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach read/write speeds as high as 5,000/4,200 MB/s.

This offer is for the 1TB edition of the Samsung 990 EVO SSD, but a 2TB version is also available. All drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and use the Samsung Piccolo controller. The 1TB Samsung 990 EVO can reach read/write speeds as high as 5,000/4,200 MB/s.

The purchase is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer's warranty that voids when the drive reaches 600 TBW. Because it's sold through Amazon, you also have a 30-day window to return the drive.

Visit Amazon's Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD product page for more details and purchase options.