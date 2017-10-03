'Gran Turismo Sport' Demo Arrives October 9

Gran Turismo Sport comes out in two weeks, but before its release, Polyphony Digital will give fans an early preview. A demo session is planned for October 9-12 that will allow players to try out some of the new features available in the racing simulation title.

The main attractions are the three primary racing modes. In the campaign, you can take on multiple challenges and missions across different tracks. For completing each trial, you’ll get multiple rewards such as in-game currency, experience points, and even new vehicles. For the more competitive player, there’s Sport mode. You’ll have to compete in a qualifying stage for the fastest time on a track and then join a race of up to 23 other drivers with “similar performance abilities ensuring each race is equal, fair, and highly competitive.” If you just want a relaxing experience, you can try out Arcade mode. Three tracks are available (each with a different terrain), and you can choose from multiple vehicle classes.



While playing the demo, you can earn up to 1,000,000 in-game credits and rack up multiple vehicles to store in your virtual garage. It's best to get as many credits and vehicles as possible, because your progress in the demo will carry over into the finished game.



In addition to the races, you can check out some of the visual features in the game. If you don’t like the stock look of your favorite car, you can make changes in the Livery Editor. In addition to adding logos, you can also also make color changes to the mirrors, wheels, hood, spoiler, or the entire car.

If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you can pre-load the demo on October 7 starting at 8am PT and get first access on 12am PT on October 9. The general public will be able to download and play it at 6pm PT on October 9. The demo runs through October 12 at 8am PT. There’s no word on VR support during the demo, but if you’re curious about its performance, you can read up on our coverage of the VR version from E3.

