MSI X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC Micro-ATX Motherboard Lands

Not only has MSI taken the wraps off its X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard, the company also claimed that it's the “world's fastest Micro-ATX motherboard.” Whatever that’s supposed to mean.

The MSI X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC supports Intel's Core X-series i7 and i9 socket 2066 processors. The four DIMM slots can accept up to 128GB of 4,200MHz (OC) quad-channel DDR4 memory. The two “Steel Armor” PCI-E slots support multi-GPU SLI or CrossFire configurations.

Other features include two Turbo M.2 slots with built-in heat shields, eight SATA III headers, dual Intel gaming LAN and wireless networking support, dedicated water pump PIN header, MSI's OC Engine 2 external clock generator, and Clear CMOS and Flashback+ buttons on the rear I/O panel. The X299M Gaming Pro Carbon AC also features the company’s proprietary VR Boost smart chip designed to work in conjunction with the motherboard’s VR optimized USB port.

This motherboard is equipped with built-in Mystic Light Sync RGB lighting, which allows you to custom tailor the look of your system with 16.8 million colors and 17 lighting effects controlled via the Mystic Light Sync app.

Information on pricing and availability weren’t available at press time. We’ve reached out to MSI for more details.