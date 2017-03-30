'The Invisible Hours': A VR Murder Mystery

Tequila Works and Gametrust are bringing the classic murder mystery story to virtual reality in The Invisible Hours.

The Invisible Hours is a virtual reality murder mystery set in the sprawling mansion of famed inventor Nikola Tesla. Seven strangers with completely different backgrounds were invited to Tesla’s mansion for “a chance to make amends for their greatest wrongdoings.” When the last guest arrived, instead of being greeted by the brilliant inventor, the guests found the lifeless body of their host. But who could have killed him?

In The Invisible Hours, you aren’t part of the cast of characters within the mystery. You don’t play a detective or another guest. You play from the perspective of a fly on the wall--or an invisible ghost. You have the freedom to roam around wherever you want and whenever you want within the mansion, but you must be strategic about who you listen to and where you go.

Tequila Works said that The Invisible Hours offers “high replayability” because you’ll have to play the game more than once to uncover each character. The stories of all seven characters continue in real-time (during game play sessions), whether you're paying attention are not. If you chose to follow the wrong person, you might miss out on a crucial detail or two.

Tequila Works and GameTrust (publisher) plan to release The Invisible Hours in 2017 on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR. No release date has been announced.