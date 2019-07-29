Trending

Beat the Heat With the Tom's Hardware Best PC Builds Competition

By

Update: After much discussion, we are proud to announce the next stage in our Best PC Builds competition. The final five in each category has been chosen! Head to the threads below and vote on your favorite best PC Build.

Back by popular demand, it’s the Summer 2019 edition of the Tom’s Hardware Best PC Builds! Now’s the time to show off your pc building knowledge in a competition spread across a variety of budget categories. After a two-week submission period, we’ll judge your builds based on performance per dollar spent. Once we’ve narrowed down our top five in each category, we’ll put our choices to a community-wide vote to see who really has the best PC build.

Below is a direct link to our Systems forum where you can find a full listing of each budget category:

The Tom's Hardware Systems Forum

We've changed the rules a bit this time, so please make sure to pay extra-close attention to the ground rules below.

Be warned: 

  • We no longer accept Newegg as a source of parts.
  • Build lists must link directly to the Amazon product page.

So why the change? Well, in the past few competitions we noticed the prices provided by PCPartPicker builder don't necessarily reflect actual availability. Given that and the confusion in regards to the list of available vendors, we wanted to simplify the process in order to encourage more participation.

When exporting your build lists from PCPartPicker, please make sure to edit the links so they point directly to the Amazon product page (please see the example build in the build threads for further clarification).

System Build Categories

For this summer 2019 edition of Best PC Builds, we're asking the Community for their optimal component choices in six different price categories. Click on each of the links below to go straight to the forum thread and post your build.

$500 Low Power NAS Build

$750 Media Center Home Theater Build

$1000 Mainstream Gaming Build

$1500 Gaming and Streaming Build

$2000 Content Creation Workstation

$5,000 Ultimate Watercooling Build

Here are the ground rules for this edition of PC Builds:

  • Only one build per budget category, per user. Multiple builds from a single user or duplicate accounts will be disqualified.
  • Do not go over budget.
  • You must use Amazon to source parts.
  • DO NOT USE Amazon 3rd Party Sellers to source parts.
  • Use list prices only: coupons, rebates, bundles or any other limited-time offers will not be accepted.
  • Do not include shipping or tax in your final budget.
  • Do not include the Operating System, Monitor or VR Headset, Keyboard, Mouse or Gamepad.
  • All builds must have a name.
  • Do not put your forum handle in the name of your build, and avoid odd capitalization & symbols.
  • Provide direct links to the Amazon product pages of each component — we encourage users to use PCPartPicker's System Builder for speedy construction. Do not post a link to your build, but rather please be sure to export as BBCode and then edit with the product page links for a quick copy/paste to the forums.

Once all of the builds have enough submissions, we’ll close the threads and our Community team will filter the submissions for adherence to the ground rules. Next, our Editorial team will filter the builds for compatibility issues (e.g. the graphics card won't fit in case). The remaining rigs will be put up for public vote in the forums, and the top builds in each thread will go on to become our Best PC Builds!

Throw your rig in the ring and give us your best PC build. Good luck!

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • WildCard999 21 July 2019 16:36
    Fun competition, good luck to everyone!
    Reply
  • Helderlopes52 22 July 2019 11:56
    https://pcpartpicker.com/list/nc987W
    Reply
  • Helderlopes52 22 July 2019 12:06
    Helderlopes52 said:
    https://pcpartpicker.com/list/nc987W
    1500$ gaming streaming build
    Reply
  • rubix_1011 22 July 2019 16:49
    Enchantment Under the RGB - $5000 RGB ultimate/watercooled build

    Gaming, content creation, editing/creative build. 32 Cores of Threadripper maddness with full watercooled loop (CPU + GPU) and RGB lighting on fans, blocks, reservoir; managed by NZXT RGB controller



    PCPartPicker Part List
    CPU: AMD - Threadripper 2990WX 3 GHz 32-Core Processor ($1617.11 @ Amazon)
    Motherboard: ASRock - X399 Taichi ATX TR4 Motherboard ($324.50 @ Amazon)
    Memory: Corsair - Vengeance LPX 64 GB (4 x 16 GB) DDR4-3200 Memory ($299.99 @ Amazon)
    Storage: Western Digital - Blue 1 TB M.2-2280 Solid State Drive ($114.99 @ Amazon)
    Storage: Western Digital - Blue 1 TB M.2-2280 Solid State Drive ($114.99 @ Amazon)
    Storage: Samsung - 860 Evo 1 TB 2.5" Solid State Drive ($129.99 @ Amazon)
    Storage: Samsung - 860 Evo 1 TB 2.5" Solid State Drive ($129.99 @ Amazon)
    Storage: Seagate - IronWolf 10 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ($279.69 @ Amazon)
    Storage: Seagate - IronWolf 10 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ($279.69 @ Amazon)
    Video Card: EVGA - GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB Black Video Card ($629.99 @ Amazon)
    Case: Fractal Design - Meshify C ATX Mid Tower Case ($109.00 @ Amazon)
    Power Supply: SeaSonic - FOCUS Plus Platinum 850 W 80+ Platinum Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply ($138.99 @ Amazon)
    ** Watercooling pump: EKWB EK-XRES 100 Revo D5 PWM (incl. pump) ($170.99 @ Amazon)
    Watercooling TR4 waterblock: EKWB EK-Velocity sTR4 CPU Waterblock for AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU, RGB/Nickel/Plexi ($129.99 @ Amazon)
    ** Watercooling radiator: Alphacool NexXxoS XT45 Full Copper Radiator (For 3 x 120mm Fans) ($99.99 @ Amazon)
    ** Watercooling tubing: EKWB EK-DuraClear Soft Tubing, 10/13mm (3/8" ID, 1/2" OD), 3 Meter, Clear ($22.95 @ Amazon)
    EKWB EK-Vector RTX 2080 reference RGB nickel waterblock ($175.99 @ Amazon)
    ** Watercooling Fittings: EKWB EK-ACF Compression Fitting for Soft Tubing, 10/13mm (3/8"ID, 1/2" OD), nickel 4-pack ($27.95 @ Amazon)
    EKWB EK-ACF Compression Fitting for Soft Tubing, 10/13mm (3/8"ID, 1/2" OD), nickel 4-pack ($27.95 @ Amazon)
    ** Fan Controller: Aerocool Fan and Temperature Controller with USB 2.0, eSATA and Audio/Mic Ports (Touch2000) ($43.07 @ Amazon)
    ** RGB Lighting Controller: NZXT HUE2 RGB Lighting Kit - Four Magnetic LED Strips - Quad-Channel Support - Advanced PC Lighting System (69.99 @ Amazon)
    ** Extra RGB case fans: EK-Vardar EVO 120ER RGB (500-2200 rpm) 2 Pack ($56.95 @ Amazon)

    Total: $4994.74
    Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when available
    Generated by PCPartPicker 2019-07-22 11:56 EDT-0400

    Some parts (indicated by **) were itemized separately from PCPartpicker
    Reply
  • tennis2 22 July 2019 17:16
    Amazon's prices fluctuate wildly though.
    The real problem here is that most people submitting builds aren't spending the extra few minutes to click the PCPartpicker links they're using. There was an enormous number of submissions (most of them) in the last competition that didn't follow the pricing rules partially/mostly because of this lack of effort.
    Reply
  • DrPaulJ 23 July 2019 02:38
    Is this just a theoretical build, or a system we've actually built? I just finished building a PC for my daughter who rarely games for more than 23 hours a day.
    Reply
  • LordConrad 31 July 2019 05:58
    Would someone please explain what the problem is with Newegg?
    Reply
  • tennis2 31 July 2019 13:39
    TH Article said:
    So why the change? Well, in the past few competitions we noticed the prices provided by PCPartPicker builder don't necessarily reflect actual availability. Given that and the confusion in regards to the list of available vendors
    Dubious reason at best. A better idea would be to outlaw PCPartpicker since they are the source of the problem.....except then users wouldn't be able to find diddly on Amazon since their website SUCKS. Jack of all trades, master of none.
    Amazon probably pays more ad fees.
    Reply
  • bloodroses 01 August 2019 13:51
    LordConrad said:
    Would someone please explain what the problem is with Newegg?
    My guess is that NewEgg offers 3rd party resellers now that isn't as easily identifiable with pcpartpicker. It could just be to make things simpler for themselves by only having one outlet source though. It would be interesting what Tom's has to say for the reason.
    Reply