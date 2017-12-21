Valve's Winter Sale and Steam Awards Are Live Now

It's that time of year again. Valve has just started up its annual Winter Sale, days before the end of 2017. The next two weeks will be chock full of deep discounts on lots of different titles on the gaming platform, from today all the way through 1pm ET on Jan. 4, 2018.

In addition to offering games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Dishonored 2at a discount, Valve is putting up new award recipients to vote for every day as part of the annual Steam Awards. First up is the current "Choices Matter" award. You can come back every day to vote for a different superlative as the Winter Sale wears on. When it’s all over, you can check out all the games that took home awards on Jan. 3, 2018. Just make sure you don’t forget to vote, if that kind of thing is indeed important to you.

Some of the upcoming categories include "Mom's Spaghetti," "Labor of Love," "Suspension of Disbelief," and "The World Is Grim Enough Let's Just All Get Along." Several of these awards were also given out during the Steam Autumn Sale, and they represent a fun and diverse set of categories that, at the very least, doff the usual convention of the best-of lists that start dotting the internet around this time of year.

In terms of bargains, right now you can snag heavy-hitters like Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice for 25% off at $22.49, Life is Strange: Before the Stormat 30% off for $11.89, andMiddle-earth: Shadow of War for 30% off at $41.99. There's a regular cornucopia of big names in games from the past year if you're still trying to play catch up, and if you're looking for a last-minute gift for that special someone on your list, you can rifle through all the games on sale here at the Steam store page.