2013 Subaru Legacy Sedan: A Mid-Size Ride With Practical Tech

By

Subaru gives its Legacy a mid-life refresh with styling tweaks, a new motor, and Eyesight driving assistance technology. We spent a week with the car in the rainy Pacific Northwest to see how well Subaru's Eyesight system and Symmetrical AWD work.

The Other Touches

The 2013 Legacy 2.5i Limited's gauge cluster employs analog electroluminescent gauges and a small color LCD display in the center. White lighting behind red needles creates a sporty aesthetic that's easy to read at night. Subaru fancies an LCD vehicle information center that relays the odometer reading, a trip measurement, the gear mode, gas mileage, and other basic data. It also pops up with notifications and alerts corresponding to the driver assistance features. Unfortunately, there is no tie-in with the navigation system, so you cannot get directions posted to the smaller screen.

Electronic Parking Brake And Hill Holder

When Subaru debuted its current-generation Legacy, it abandoned the traditional emergency brake handles and pedals. Instead, you get a simple switch that engages an electronic parking brake. Gone are the days of e-brake drifting. However, the electronic parking brake allows Subaru to offer a hill holder that keeps the new Legacy from rolling back. The feature has to be enabled manually every time you start the vehicle, unfortunately.

When the hill holder is enabled, the parking brake is engaged every time you come to a complete stop on a hill. This keeps you from rolling backwards when you take your foot off the brake pedal, and it automatically disengages when you start feeding the engine gas. Particularly in cities full of cabs (which tend to have a hard time respecting even a small buffer behind you), it's nice to not have to worry about rolling back into someone else's bumper.

HVAC Controls

We applaud Subaru for not jumping on the capacitive touch button bandwagon, and instead integrating physical HVAC controls. The 2013 Legacy 2.5i Limited employs standard buttons and an independent display for the environmental readings. As many other manufacturers try to get fancy with smooth surfaces, we're happy that Subaru didn't go that route. Call us old-school, but we like the feedback a mechanical switch affords. Here's looking at you, Ford and GM.

Folding Rear Seats

Mid-size sedans typically include folding rear seats that let you cram in larger items at the expense of backseat accommodations. Subaru simplifies this process with a release lever that's accessible from the trunk. This is a nice little touch compared to the vehicles that only have seat releases accessible from inside the cabin.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • soundping 10 April 2013 06:10
    Subaru 2013 Legacy 2.5i Limited: $25,895 isn't that bad for a nice ride.
    Reply
  • ukee1593 10 April 2013 08:34
    Nice to see Toms doing car review now, especially with so many cars having computer based interfaces now.

    Very good to see manufacturers installing driving aids such as collision detection and adaptive cruise control now. These are the precursors to completely autonomous cars and the more advanced these systems get, the closer we may get to fully autonomous cars in the near future.

    My question is; when are manufacturers going to give us the option of installing a 3rd party tablet such as an Ipad or a Nexus 7/10 in the dashboard rather than putting up with their pathetic built in "infotainment" systems. I would definitely choose a car with just a blank space in the dashboard (plus charging port) for a tablet rather than buying one with a built in system. Heck I might even pay more for it. All we need is a standardized connection to interface speaker systems and steering wheel controls to the tablet.

    Reply
  • apache_lives 10 April 2013 09:59
    no.
    Reply
  • ubercake 10 April 2013 12:12
    But does it have a big back seat (if you know what I'm saying?)?

    Seriously, though, within the past 5-10 years I've found many mid-sized cars these days to be small from a height standpoint in the back seat. If you're over 5'9" and sit in the back, you have to bend your neck to fit. If populations are trending toward taller people, why are car companies making back seats for shorter people?

    If you want to have a vehicle where adults can sit in the back these days, they almost force you into full-size or CUV/SUV options. As a result, this seems to discourage carpooling. Maybe this is how they can push to sell more cars?
    Reply
  • Onus 10 April 2013 12:59
    Please stop this. Form a partnership with an automotive site for cross-coverage, but please stop direct coverage of automotive news.
    Reply
  • thebigt42 10 April 2013 13:19
    Needs a wrx or sti option :)
    Reply
  • wysir 10 April 2013 13:20
    I'm waiting for my BRZ to arrive in August. Such a long wait... =(
    Reply
  • gxpbecker 10 April 2013 14:13
    I am still sad to see the 2.5GT. The 07 Spec B was an amazing car. I am hoping the beef up that 3.6R or bring it in the 2.0GT fasion with their new turbo engine based of the BRZ's. (and redesign the car... still a bit ugly and this is coming form a person who has owned 6 subarus)
    Reply
  • gxpbecker 10 April 2013 14:14
    **Still sad to see teh 2.5GT go*
    Reply
  • ericjohn004 10 April 2013 14:25
    The only thing that worrys me with these types of cars is that what if one of these things fails? Or worse, what if it causes the gas pedal to be smashed or the brakes to be smashed while your driving? I'm sure they make sure these things are functional, but anything can happen with electronics.

    I love Tom's reviews. Your not going to find a better review site in the world.
    Reply