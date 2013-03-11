Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q1 2013 BestConfigs

Home NAS Server
Five Home NAS Server builds were chosen to represent this category's BestConfigs.
Breadwhistle’s “No shirt, no shoes, but LOTS of storage” handily took the win with 15 votes.
Congratulations to forum member Breadwhistle for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community this quarter!
Unlike 2011’s NAS PC, Breadwhistle didn’t include a pricey NAS enclosure, which shored up enough cash for a potent processor, unlike the previous build's embedded VIA Nano. This year’s NAS PC is powered by the A6-5400K, a dual-module APU. It's not exactly a gamer’s delight, but surely up to any network storage task.
ASRock’s full-ATX FM2A75 motherboard served as Breadwhistle’s canvas for this build. Plenty of room for additional components, USB 3.0, and SATA 6Gb/s should keep this NAS server relatively modern for years to come.
Four gigs of G.Skill DDR3-1600 and a 64 GB SSD from Crucial also present a step up from the previous build’s DDR3-1333 and 5,400 RPM hard drive. The 80 PLUS-certified CX430 from Corsair’s Builder Series powers yet another system, while the Asus DRW-24B3ST makes a third appearance in a BestConfig this quarter.
A trio of 3 TB Western Digital Red hard drives handle the network-attached storage need.
One reason that Breadwhistle was able to create a better system than the previous NAS BestConfig winner (at the same price point) was his choice of chassis. Whereas the last system included a purpose-built NAS enclosure, Breadwhistle opted instead for the Cooler Master Elite 430, a pretty standard mid-tower.
This configuration came to $773.38 when originally submitted by Breadwhistle. The current prices of Breadwhistle’s “No shirt, no shoes, but LOTS of storage” can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.
Still within a certain budget. Just not on the lower side for a gaming PC.
The NAS chosen here has WAY to much space dedicated to the OS drive (driving up costs), and all the benefits of the SSD are lost (you won't be loading new programs off the SSD) except for the low power. But that can be achieved for much less cash with a CF or SD card (or even a USB stick, but I don't care for those since they can easily be unplugged). You also don't need 4GB of RAM in a NAS, nor do you need a fancy case with a window when it will be stuck in a closet. I could shave $150-200 off of that machine no problem and cut the electrical costs, all while serving files via NAS to multiple machines at the same time without missing a beat. Heck, my Atom D525 does all of that at a measly 30W (measured at the wall) along with online backups, and serves web pages at a decent clip for myself and my close friends. Since I'm sure the intent of the 3x 3TB hdds was for RAID 5, you could put that $ towards a 4th and do RAID 10. Or you could put it towards actual backup instead of redundancy.
And what RAM would you suggest, Mr. RAM Expert? What's wrong with brands like Mushkin and G.Skill? They're incredibly popular.
Honestly, does brand even make a difference in RAM besides warranty? You put it in and it works or it doesn't. As long as you have enough RAM to accomodate what's running, and it doesn't BSOD, I don't really care about the brand.