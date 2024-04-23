Razer Viper V3 Pro Review: For those who are committed to 8K wireless polling rates

The Viper V3 Pro is a comfortable, ultra-lightweight mouse with a wireless polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz. But if you're not here for 8,000 Hz wireless polling, maybe it's not for you.

Last year, Razer released the first third-gen mouse in its Viper lineup — the Viper V3 Hyperspeed — which featured a redesigned body and some tweaks that affected how the mouse felt, such as a forward-shifted sensor. The Viper V3 Hyperspeed was Razer's more affordable version of its — at the time, yet to be announced — Viper V3 Pro, powered by one AA battery and sporting a $70 price tag.

Anyway, it should come as no surprise that Razer's latest mouse is the Viper V3 Pro, or the premium version of last September's mouse. The new Viper V3 Pro looks very similar to its more budget-friendly alternative, with most of the same redesign — a simpler, more streamlined body than the Viper V2 Pro , and a smooth, soft-touch surface.

But it's also got some updates (aside from the fact that it's rechargeable: it's the first mouse to feature Razer's newest Focus Pro 35K optical sensor (gen-2), which has a maximum sensitivity of 35,000 DPI, a maximum speed of 750 IPS, and can handle up to 70G's of acceleration. Razer has also decided to shift said sensor back toward the middle of the mouse. It also comes packaged with Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, which allows for wireless polling rates of up to 8,000 Hz. Iit weighs just 54g (1.9oz), which puts it on par with some of the lightest and best gaming mice we've tested.

Of course, with a retail price of $159.99, it's also on par with some of the priciest gaming mice we've tested. The Razer Viper V3 Pro is available now in both black and white colorways, and is only sold as a package deal with Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle (unlike some of Razer's previous mice, which could be purchased alone or bundled with the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle).

Design and Comfort of the Razer Viper V3 Pro

The Viper V3 Pro looks a lot like the Viper V3 Hyperspeed — it has the same semi-ambidextrous, symmetrical design with ledges on either side of the primary mouse buttons and contoured finger grooves. The main difference is the DPI switch, which has moved from the top of the mouse to the bottom — the Viper V3 Pro features a dual-function Power/DPI switch button on the bottom, next to its optical sensor.

Razer Viper V2 Pro, Razer Viper V3 Pro, Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Otherwise, the V3 Pro feels a lot like the V3 Hyperspeed, with a smooth, soft-touch body that measures 5 inches (127.1mm) long by 2.51 inches (63.9mm) wide, and a rear-shifted hump that's 1.57 inches (39.9mm) high at its highest point. It is, however, significantly lighter than the V3 Hyperspeed: The V3 Pro weighs just 54g (1.9oz) in black (55g / 1.94oz in white). That's 6g lighter than the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 , Razer pointed out, which has a similarly symmetrical shape with similar measurements (4.92 x 2.5 x 1.57 inches / 125 x 63.5 x 40mm) and also retails for $159.99. It weighs the same as the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition , which also has a very similar symmetrical shape (5.01 x 2.51 x 1.56 inches / 127.5 x 63.5 x 39.6mm) and costs $149.99.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Viper V3 Pro has six programmable buttons, if you include the clickable scroll wheel, (left click, right click, two thumb buttons, scroll wheel click, and the Power/DPI switch underneath the mouse). Razer also lets you program the scroll up/down functions, giving you eight programmable functions, though you are required to program one of those as the primary click.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

On the bottom of the mouse you'll find two large 100% PTFE mouse feet — extra large for extra glide, not that this mouse really needs it with how light it is. You'll also find the Power/DPI switch button, which is next to the mouse's much more centered optical sensor. There's no dongle storage because there's no dongle — this mouse comes with the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle and that's it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In the box, the Viper V3 Pro comes with a 6-foot (1.8m) USB-C to USB-A cable, optional pre-cut grip tape, and the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. The cable is sturdy and braided — it's heavier and stiffer than the "SpeedFlex" cables Razer usually includes with its mice.

Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sensor Model Razer FocusPro 35K Max Sensitivity 35,000 DPI Max Speed (IPS) 750 IPS Max Acceleration 70G's Polling Rates 8,000 Hz / 4,000 Hz / 2,000 Hz / 1,000 Hz / 500 Hz / 125 Hz Programmable Buttons 6 LED Zones 0 Cable 6ft / 1.8m, USB-C to USB-A Connectivity 2.4GHz wireless Measurements (L x W x H) 5 x 2.51 x 1.57 inches / 127.1 x 63.9 x 39.9 mm Weight (excluding cable) 1.90oz / 54g MSRP / Price at Time of Review $159.99 / $159.99 Release Date April 23, 2024

Performance of the Razer Viper V3 Pro

The Viper V3 Pro is the first mouse to contain Razer's newest optical sensor, the Razer Focus Pro 35K. The main difference between this sensor and its predecessor, the Razer Focus Pro 30K, is — you guessed it — the maximum sensitivity. This is, of course, not particularly useful considering most people aren't going to get anywhere near 10,000 DPI, let alone 30,000 or 35,000, but I guess it's there if you need it. It has some other features, such as sensitivity matching, which lets you use Synapse 3 to calibrate this mouse so that it feels the same as another (any other) mouse. The Viper V3 Pro also features the ability to adjust DPI by increments of 1, which seems like overkill, even for professional gamers. I could be wrong, but I don't think even the most elite competitive gamers need their DPI to be adjustable by increments of 1.

The Focus Pro 35K otherwise has the same stats as its predecessor — it can handle a maximum speed of 750 IPS and up to 70G's of acceleration. Like other Razer gaming mice, it features the ability to set different lift-off and landing distances (asymmetric cut-off) and it tracks well on a variety of surfaces, including cloth, wood, various mouse pads, concrete, leather, and glass.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Viper V3 Pro sports Razer's Gen-3 optical mouse switches, which are rated for up to 90 million clicks. The switches are nicely firm and clicky, if a little loud, and I didn't have any issues with mis-clicks or double-clicking while testing. Of course, I've only been testing this mouse for a week or so, and click issues usually pop up after a couple of months, but I haven't had any issues with Razer's mouse switches in the past.

The buttons are otherwise easy to press — the thumb buttons are comfortably located and aren't too sensitive, and, well, that's basically all of the buttons you've got. Realistically, this mouse has five programmable buttons, because nobody is actually programming an underside DPI switch for real mouse functions.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The scroll wheel was a little stiffer than I'd like, but I think I might be a little spoiled by free-scrolling. However, I wouldn't want free-scrolling all the time, so I suppose if I had to choose, a little stiffness isn't the worst option. There's a small indicator LED under the scroll wheel that you can customize in Synapse 3 to show connection status, battery status, or a warning when the battery is low; the mouse has no lighting otherwise.

The Viper V3 Pro performed expectedly well in games. I played through my usual roster: 300 hours of Baldur's Gate 3 (just kidding, I also played some Fallout 76 this time), as well as several rounds of Overwatch 2 and Counter-Strike 2. The Viper V3 Pro is one of those mice that's so incredibly lightweight that it feels like it improves your first-person shooting game instantly — it's easy to pick up and move, and even smaller movements feel smoother. But it's not significantly different from other similarly-shaped, ultra-lightweight mice in this respect.

Features and Software of the Razer Viper V3 Pro

The Viper V3 Pro can be configured with Razer's universal peripheral software, Razer Synapse 3. As you may know by now, this is not my favorite software, but at least the Viper V3 Pro is relatively simple and doesn't require a ton of tweaking to work. In Synapse 3 you can remap buttons (two layers with Razer's HyperShift), adjust DPI steps and polling rate, toggle power saving settings, and calibrate your mouse for different surfaces. The Viper V3 Pro appears to have just one onboard profile, however, so you'll need to use Synapse 3 if you want to be able to switch between profiles.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Viper V3 Pro does come with a new, exclusive (for now) feature — a sensitivity matcher that lets you calibrate your new mouse using any other mouse. It's a fairly simple process that involves moving both mice together, slowly, and all it really does is determine where to set the Viper V3 Pro's DPI so that it feels like your other mouse. I tried it a couple of times and I'm not totally convinced, but perhaps I'm just not the kind of person who can feel a 1-step difference in DPI (I know I'm not).

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Wireless Experience and Battery Life of the Razer Viper V3 Pro

The Viper V3 Pro offers two forms of connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless ("Hyperspeed") via the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, and wired via USB-C. While the mouse can get wireless polling rates of up to 8,000 Hz, it's worth pointing out that the maximum polling speed over a wired connection is still just 1,000 Hz. If you're looking for a wired mouse that polls at up to 8,000 Hz, HyperX's Pulsefire Haste 2 is 53g and retails for just $60.

Razer rates the Viper V3 Pro's battery life at up to 95 hours when the polling rate is set to 1,000 Hz — which is pretty standard for today's premium gaming mice. When the polling rate is set to 8,000 Hz, however, that number drops to just 17 hours (which is, well, unsurprising). The 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate is probably one of the main ways the Viper V3 Pro distinguishes itself from the competition — assuming people care enough about an 8,000 Hz polling rate.

You may already know this, but we'll break it down again: the standard wireless polling rate for gaming peripherals is 1,000 Hz, which means the peripheral reports to the PC 1,000 times per second — meaning it has a latency of 1ms. This can be noticeably different from a 500 Hz polling rate, which has a latency of 2ms, because it's a difference of one millisecond. However, as you get faster you start to face diminishing returns — a 4,000 Hz polling rate has a latency of 0.25ms and an 8,000 Hz polling rate has a latency of 0.125ms. Both of these latency rates are faster than 1ms (4x and 8x, respectively), but the difference is still less than one millisecond (and the difference between a 4,000 Hz polling rate and an 8,000 Hz polling rate is 1/8 of a millisecond). While this is objectively faster, it's not going to make a big difference for most gamers — assuming they even notice.

On top of that, the Viper V3 Pro only offers 8,000 Hz over its wireless connection, which does a number on battery life (for obvious reasons — it's reporting to the PC eight times as frequently). A mouse that offers 4,000 Hz wireless and 8,000 Hz wired polling rates, like the Glorious Model D 2 Pro 4K/8K , seems like it would make sense for the majority of gamers.

Bottom Line

The Razer Viper V3 Pro is basically everything I expected it to be — a symmetrical, ultra-lightweight gaming mouse stuffed with some premium features that many gamers don't need and probably won't even notice. If you're dead-set on needing true 8,000 Hz wireless polling rates and being able to adjust your DPI by increments of one, then the Viper V3 Pro was made for you.

If not, however, there are plenty of symmetrical, ultra-lightweight gaming mice — at various price points — that feel just as good and perform just as well as the Viper V3 Pro. The Glorious Model O Pro is symmetrical, 57g, and the 4K/8K version (4K wireless, 8K wired) costs $129.99. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is wired, but it weighs 53g and has an 8K polling rate for just $59.99. I'm still a big fan of how the Asus ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition and the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 feel — and Asus' newest mouse, the ROG Keris II Ace , comes with a polling rate booster for up to 4K wireless / 8K wired polling rates.

Also, it's interesting that Razer is choosing not to sell this mouse without the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. While this is fine for people who don't already own the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, Razer has been selling this dongle for a couple of years — both as a standalone accessory and bundled with other mice. It seems likely that many people who are truly interested in 8,000 Hz wireless polling rates already have this dongle, and would probably prefer to buy the Viper V3 Pro at a slightly cheaper price rather than end up with another dongle.