Asus's new ROG Keris II Ace gaming mouse is an ultralight DeathAdder V3 Pro competitor

Asus launched its newest gaming mouse Monday — the ROG Keris II Ace , an ultralight wireless gaming mouse with an ergonomic shape that looks poised to take on Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro as one of the best gaming mice .

(Image credit: Asus)

Weighing just 54 grams (1.9 ounces), the Keris II Ace is the ergonomic counterpart to the company's impressive ultralight ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition mouse, which we reviewed last year. While the ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition has a symmetrical (pseudo-ambidextrous) shape, the ROG Keris II Ace features a right-handed ergonomic shape designed to better fit in your hand. The new mouse also features an upgraded ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, which has a (truly unnecessary) maximum sensitivity of 42,000 DPI and a maximum velocity of 750 IPS and can handle up to 50G's of acceleration. (The ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition's AimPoint optical sensor, by comparison, is: 36,000 DPI / 650 IPS / 50G.)

The ROG Keris II Ace also offers wireless polling rates of up to 4,000 Hz with Asus's ROG Polling Rate Booster, which comes packaged with the mouse. What's interesting is that it also offers wired polling rates of up to 8,000 Hz, but apparently that's also through the Polling Rate Booster (and not just when it's plugged in normally).

While a 4,000 Hz wireless polling rate may not be quite as impressive as Razer's 8,000 Hz wireless polling rates, it's not surprising to see that Asus is trying to bring its ultralight competitive gaming mice up to speed. We've seen a lot of ultralight mice with high wireless polling rates recently — and even though high polling rates are going to be negligible for most gamers (and, in some cases, might even tax your PC enough to slow you down), the competitive FPS gamers the ROG Keris II Ace is aimed at are the ones who are most likely to notice.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

With its ergonomic shape and extremely low weight, the ROG Keris II Ace definitely seems like it could take on one of my favorites: the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro. The DeathAdder V3 Pro still feels fantastic, but it's a couple years old now — and the ROG Keris II Ace is at least a little more impressive on paper. The ROG Keris II Ace weighs less (54g vs. 63g), gets better battery life (107 hours vs. 90 hours over 2.4GHz wireless), and is more versatile with both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. Both mice have the same MSRP — $159.99 — but the ROG Keris II Ace includes its polling rate booster, while Razer's HyperPolling Wireless Dongle is sold separately for $29.99 (or, bundled with the DeathAdder V3 Pro for $164.99 ).

Anyway, we've got the Asus ROG Keris II Ace in and we're testing it, so stay tuned for our full review. The mouse is available now for $159.99 in both black and "moonlight white."