Your Top Picks: Tom's Hardware Forums' Q1 2013 BestConfigs

Budget Intel-Based Gaming PC

We narrowed the field to seven builds for the Budget Intel-Based Gaming PC.

Luyone’s “Got to have Good Gaming on a (Realistic) Budget” took the lead in the polls at 41 votes.

Congratulations to forum member Lunyone for having his recommended build picked by the Tom's Hardware community this quarter!

Unlike the 2011 system, which rang up to a whopping $900, this year’s Budget Intel-Based Gaming PC actually adheres to a pretty tight budget. At the core of this ~$500 rig is the dual-core Sandy Bridge-based Pentium G860 running at a speedy 3 GHz.

Lunyone clearly designed this build with upgradability in mind, since holding all the pieces together is a highly-upgradable, full ATX board from ASRock sporting 6 Gb/s SATA connections, USB 3.0 ports, and CrossFire support.

Pushing admirable frame rates in this budget gaming rig is a Radeon HD 7850 from XFX.

This rig packs four gigabytes of DDR3-1600 from G.Skill, and a terabyte of storage thanks to the Western Digital Caviar Blue hard drive.

An Antec 450-watt power supply rounds out this build’s internal component list.

The entire configuration is encased in a Rosewill Redbone U3 case, and the obligatory optical drive is DVD writer from Sony.

Not too shabby for just north of $500, and there’s plenty of room to expand.

At the time of submission, this build’s total cost came out to $529.42. The current prices of Luyone’s “Got to have Good Gaming on a (Realistic) Budget” can be found in the BestConfigs shopping tables.