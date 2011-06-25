Buffalo's Newest Portable Storage Solution Pairs High Performance USB 3.0 with a Sleek Shock-proof Chassis.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – May 16, 2011 – Buffalo Technology, a global leader in the design, development and manufacturing of wired and wireless networking and network and direct attached storage solutions, today announced the MiniStation™ Plus USB 3.0 portable storage solution.

Buffalo continues in a tradition of innovation and leadership in the USB 3.0 market with the MiniStation Plus by offering high performance USB 3.0 portable storage in a compact and lightweight shock-proof chassis. With USB 3.0 support and backward compatibility with USB 2.0, the MiniStation Plus works with nearly any PC or Mac®, while providing interface speeds up to 5 Gbps. Because it’s USB powered, there are no additional cables to manage and no need for a separate power source; simply plug it into any available USB port on the computer and instantly add capacity or store files to take on the road.

With 256-bit AES hardware encryption, users can easily protect data from unwanted access by simply assigning a password. Also included with MiniStation Plus is Buffalo’s multi-purpose Buffalo Tools utility suite designed to enhance Windows® PC performance and user experience, including TurboPC for 3X faster transfers. Store, back up and transport content with SuperSpeed plug and play connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

Buffalo’s MiniStation Plus is backed by a limited one-year warranty that includes toll-free 24/7 US-based technical support. Available June 2011 at an estimated street price of $84.99 for the 500GB MiniStation Plus (HD-PNT500U3) and $119.99 for the 1 TB MiniStation Plus (HD-PNT1.0U3). Buffalo products can be purchased through distribution, online resellers and Buffalo’s ecommerce website. For more information about Buffalo Technology and its products, please visit the company’s web site at www.buffalotech.com.

