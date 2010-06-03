Palit Microsystems Ltd, the leading graphics card manufacturer, announces the non-reference design Palit GTX 465, leveraging the same Fermi architecture found in GeForce GTX480/470, GeForce GTX465 is the newest performance option for Direct11 gaming.

Palit releases GeForce GTX465 Dual Fan+ 4 Video output at Computex 2010 and will be also available at Palit’s channels world widely.

Featuring Dual Fans and 4 Video outputs which support HDMI, DisplayPort, and two Dual-Link DVI display outputs.

The Palit cooler & quieter thermal solution is designed with more fans and fins in order to optimize the revolutionary Fermi architecture performances. The cooler & quieter thermal system features Dual Fan to get double air-flow, a heatsink made of a pure cooper base and heat pipes attached to aluminum fins to maximize cooling performance. The cooler consists of a PWM fan with optimized heatsink, giving it excellent thermal performance while making it an ideal cooling solution.

The GeForce GTX 465 is built upon the same great DX11 architecture as the GTX 480. It has 352 CUDA cores, 44 texture unites, 32 ROP unites and a 256-bit memory interface with 1GB of GDDR5 memory. It relies on the same GF100 chip used in GeForce GTX 480 and 470 GPUs. GTX 465 also provides gamers with core GeForce GTX features such as 3D Vision, PhysX and CUDA, which enhance the gaming experience. PC Gamers who upgrade to GeForce GTX465 will get great frame rates on the DX9 and DX10 games that are predominant today, and also be ready for the next generation of DirectX11 games of tomorrow that will be released over the next few years.

Palit GeForce GTX 465

Process technology40nmDirectXDirectX 11Processor Cores352 coresMemory Amount 1024 MBMemory Interface256 bitsGraphics Clock607 MHzProcessor Clock1215 MHzMemory Clock1603 MHz (DDR 3206)DRAM typeGDDR5Memory Bandwidth 102.6 GB/secTexture Fill Rate 26.7 billion/secVideo SupportDual DVI/DisplayPort/HDMI

Features

Microsoft® DirectX® 11 Support:

DirextX 11 GPU with Shader Model 5.0 support designed for ultra high performance in the new API’s key graphics feature, GPU-accelerated tessellation.

NVIDIA PhysX® Technology:

Full support for NVIDIA PhysX technology, enabling a totally new class of physical gaming interaction for a more dynamic and realistic experience with GeForce.

NVIDIA 3D Vision™ Ready

GeForce GPU support for NVIDIA 3D Vision, bringing a fully immersive stereoscopic 3D experience to the PC. A combination of high-tech wireless glasses and advanced software, 3D Vision transforms hundreds of PC games into full stereoscopic 3D.

NVIDIA 3D Vision™ Surround Ready

Expand your games across three displays in full stereoscopic 3D for the ultimate “inside the game” experience with the power of NVIDIA 3D Vision and SLI technologies. NVIDIA Surround also supports triple screen gaming with non-stereo displays.

NVIDIA CUDA™ Technology

CUDA™ technology unlocks the power of the GPU’s processor cores to accelerate the most demanding system tasks such as video transcoding, physics simulation, ray tracing, and more, delivering incredible performance improvements over traditional CPUs.

3-way NVIDIA SLI™ Technology:

Industry leading 3-way NVIDIA SLI™ technology offers amazing performance scaling by implementing 3-way AFR (Alternate Frame Rendering) for the world’s premier gaming solution under Windows Vista™ with solid, state-of-the-art drivers.

32x Anti-aliasing Technology:

Lightning fast, high-quality anti-aliasing at up to 32x sample rates obliterates jagged edges.

Microsoft Windies 7 Support:

Windows 7 is the next generation operating system that will mark a dramatic improvement in the way the OS takes advantage of the graphics processing unit (GPU) to provide a more compelling user experience.

DirectCompute Support:

Full support for DirectCompute, Microsoft’s GPU computing API.

OpenCL Support:

Full support for OpenCL GPU computing API.

OpenGL 3.2 Optimization and Support:

Ensures top-notch compatibility and performance for OpenGL applications.

PCI Express 2.0 Support:

Designed to work perfectly with the new PCI Express 2.0 bus architecture, offering a future-proofing bridge to tomorrow’s most bandwidth-hungry games and 3D applications by maximizing the 5GT/s PCI Express 2.0 bandwidth.

Dual Dual-link DVI Support:

Able to drive the industry’s largest and highest resolution flat-panel displays up to 2560 x 1600 and with support for HDCP.

HDMI 1.3a support

Fully integrated support for HDMI 1.3a including xvYCC, Deep color and 7.1 digital surround sound.

About Palit

Established in 1988, Palit Microsystems Ltd is well-known for manufacturing stable, excellent, and innovative graphics accelerators. As one of the top PC components manufacturers, Palit continues to provide industry-leading graphics cards with reliable and excellent quality. With branch offices in America, Europe, and Asia, Palit has developed a worldwide sales network which cooperates closely with our customers.

