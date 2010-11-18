Taipei, Taiwan, November 17, 2010 - BIOSTAR MICROTECH INT’L CORP., a well recognized manufacturer of motherboards, today previews its new Intel Sandy Bridge motherboard line up including two “Extreme Edition” and two "T-Series” boards.

USB3.0, SATA3, and 100% solid capacitors are standard on all 4 models. In addition, “THX TruStudio Pro” is supported on the Extreme Edition “TP67XE” and “TH67XE” models. THX TruStudio Pro delivers the fullest audio experience for music, movies and games.

http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/event/thx/index.htm

In order to differentiate from others, BIOSTAR has released “BIO-Remote2” utility which makes your smart phone even smarter! “BIO-Remote2” is an easy-to-use tool allowing all BIOSTAR motherboard users to use their smart phones (both Android & Apple OS) as remote controllers through a direct WiFi connection to their PCs. It works with over 10 Microsoft Multimedia applications - photo viewer, entertainment and business. BIO-Remote2 also includes BIOSTAR exclusive utilities. It is available for free download now in the Android Marketplace, the Apple APP Store, and on the BIOSTAR website.

http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/event/bio-remote2/index.htm

BIOSTAR now also provides users of its motherboards with the best and most efficient charging solution for Apple products – “Charger Booster Technology”. Basically, “Charger Booster Technology” supports more efficiency and faster charging for Apple products connected to our motherboards. With Charger Booster Technology, users can charge their Apple devices up to 42 % faster. Moreover, charging can take place irrespective of the power status of the system, whether powered on or in sleep, standby or power off status.

http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/event/charger_booster/index.htm