Earlier this month, professional overclocker “HiCookie” first posted his official memory clock score on HWBot.org, boasting his world’s fastest memory frequency at DDR3 3,354MHz with ultra low Cas Latency CL11, on INTEL’s Ivy Bridge – Core i7 3770K CPU & GIGABYTE Z77X-UD4H motherboard!

HiCookie’s submission on HWBot.org: http://www.hwbot.org/submission/2327027_hicookie_memory_clock_ddr3_sdram_1676.9_mhz

Few days after, professional overclocker “Christian Ney” shattered his own world memory frequency record on AMD platforms, pushing G.SKILL’s TridentX to an incredible speed at DDR3 3,900MHz on GIGABYTE GA-A75-UD4H motherboard!

Christian Ney’s submission on HWBot.org:http://hwbot.org/submission/2328217_

We would like to thank both overclockers for their effort and hard work, benching their way to world’s number 1 spot with the fastest RAM in the world – G.SKILL TridentX Series! It is once again proven that there’s no doubt about G.SKILL’s superior quality and is definitely a force to be reckoned with!

As Bill Wang – VP at G.SKILL states “Despite being world’s fastest RAM manufacturer, G.SKILL will continue to strive for first-class quality at a most competitive pricing to the market.”

