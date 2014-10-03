If your company is using cloud computing services today, it’s highly likely you are already in a hybrid cloud configuration. The key question is whether you are actively managing this reality. Whether your company uses software-as-a- service (SaaS) or deploys applications to a cloud platform, there is a high likelihood those services are connecting back to at least one resource in your data center. For example, e nterprises using SaaS-based sales force automation software usually connect this application to their on-premises enterprise resource planning (ERP), finance, or eCommerce systems. That integration makes your environment a hybrid cloud, potentially exposing your company to vulnerabilities, increased costs, and operational challenges. Enterprises need to acknowledge this reality and start managing their hybrid state now, rather than viewing hybrid as some mythical future state when public cloud meets private cloud. Too late — you’re already hybrid.

HP is the sponsor of this material. By submitting your information you agree to be contacted by HP on topics of interest. Before deciding please review HP’s privacy statement. (http://www8.hp.com/us/en/privacy/privacy.html).