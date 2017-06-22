Login | Sign Up
Search

Antec’s New P Series Chassis Made An Appearance At Computex

by

In addition to the Razer-branded Cube Mini-ITX case we recently reviewed, Antec also took a handful of new P Series cases to Computex 2017.

Let’s kick things off with the budget-friendly P8 mid-tower chassis. The 101c is a mid-tower chassis featuring a tempered glass side panel, support for up to full-size ATX motherboards, four hard drives, seven expansion slots, CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, graphics cards up to 390mm in length, and PSUs up to 240mm. This entry level chassis can accommodate up to seven 120mm fans (three white LED fans come standard), and radiators up to 360mm. The front panel is home to two USB 3.0 ports, power and reset buttons, and the HD audio jacks. The P8 is equipped with "peel off" magnetic fan filters over every intake fan mounting location. The P8 is expected to ship in August with an MSRP of $70.


Moving up a notch in both features and pricing, we have the Antec P110 Silent. As the name implies, the P110 Silent is equipped with sound dampening material that is designed to keep noise to a minimum. This chassis measures 480 x 230 x 520mm (H x W x D) and has a large tempered glass side panel for showcasing your custom system build.

The P110 Silent can be fitted with up to full-size motherboards, six hard drives, 250mm PSUs, CPU coolers as tall as 170mm, six 120mm or four 140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm. The eight expansion slots allow for graphics cards up to 390mm in length. Antec includes two graphics card brackets that help support heavy GPUs. The chassis also has a mounting location for vertically mounting your graphics card. The P110 Silent has removable dust filters in the front, top and bottom of the case. This chassis will be available in September with an estimated $100 price tag.


  • P110_Silent
  • P110_Luce
  • P110_Luce2

Last, but certainly not least, we looked at the the Antec P110 Luce. The Luce is almost exactly the same as the P100 Silent, but with a few added features. The P110 Luce has two tempered glass side panels instead of just one and features RGB lighting and an HDMI port on the front of the chassis for use with VR headsets. These extra amenities add roughly $10 to the price tag for an estimated $110 MSRP. The P110 Luce will launch around the same time as the P110 Silent.

Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson    


P110 Silent

P110 Luce

P8

Case Size

Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower

Material

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass

Drive Bays

4 x 3.5"

2 x 2.5"

4 x 3.5"

2 x 2.5"

2 x 3.5”

               2 x 2.5”

Form Factor

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX

ATX

PSU

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 250mm

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 250mm

ATX 12V / EPS 12V

Max 240mm

I/O Expansion

PCI-e Slot x8

PCI-e Slot x8

PCI-e Slot x7

I/O Port

USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio


USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio

RGB LED Control

USB 3.0 x2

HD Audio


Dimensions

(H x W x D)

480 x 230 x 520mm

480 x 230 x 520mm

443 x 210 x 470mm

Fan Support

Top 3x 120mm / 2x 140

Front 3x 120mm / 2x 140

Rear 1x 120mm

Top 3x 120mm / 2x 140

Front 3x 120mm / 2x 140

Rear 1x 120mm

Top 3x 120mm

Rear 1x 120mm

Front  3x 120mm

Radiator Support

1 x 360mm Radiator Front

1 x 240mm Radiator Rear

1 x 360mm Radiator Top

1 x 360mm Radiator Front

1 x 240mm Radiator Rear

1 x 360mm Radiator Top

Top: 240mm

Front: 360mm

Rear: 120mm

Heatsink Support

170mm

170mm

160mm

VGA Length

390mm

390mm

390mm

Price

$100

$110

$70

Availability

September

September

August

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • Uilleam
    I figured Antec had gone out of business since no one there ever answers their phone support line. I've had a Power Supply on RMA with them for over 6 months. Shows an open ticket but no one responds to it.
    0
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. In-Win Revealed New Mid-Tower Cases At Computex
  2. Thermaltake Announces Tempered Glass Version Of Its Core G21 Chassis
  3. SilverStone Outed An SFF Case For ‘Power Users’ At Computex
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices