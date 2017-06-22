Antec’s New P Series Chassis Made An Appearance At Computex
In addition to the Razer-branded Cube Mini-ITX case we recently reviewed, Antec also took a handful of new P Series cases to Computex 2017.
Let’s kick things off with the budget-friendly P8 mid-tower chassis. The 101c is a mid-tower chassis featuring a tempered glass side panel, support for up to full-size ATX motherboards, four hard drives, seven expansion slots, CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, graphics cards up to 390mm in length, and PSUs up to 240mm. This entry level chassis can accommodate up to seven 120mm fans (three white LED fans come standard), and radiators up to 360mm. The front panel is home to two USB 3.0 ports, power and reset buttons, and the HD audio jacks. The P8 is equipped with "peel off" magnetic fan filters over every intake fan mounting location. The P8 is expected to ship in August with an MSRP of $70.
Moving up a notch in both features and pricing, we have the Antec P110 Silent. As the name implies, the P110 Silent is equipped with sound dampening material that is designed to keep noise to a minimum. This chassis measures 480 x 230 x 520mm (H x W x D) and has a large tempered glass side panel for showcasing your custom system build.
The P110 Silent can be fitted with up to full-size motherboards, six hard drives, 250mm PSUs, CPU coolers as tall as 170mm, six 120mm or four 140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm. The eight expansion slots allow for graphics cards up to 390mm in length. Antec includes two graphics card brackets that help support heavy GPUs. The chassis also has a mounting location for vertically mounting your graphics card. The P110 Silent has removable dust filters in the front, top and bottom of the case. This chassis will be available in September with an estimated $100 price tag.
Last, but certainly not least, we looked at the the Antec P110 Luce. The Luce is almost exactly the same as the P100 Silent, but with a few added features. The P110 Luce has two tempered glass side panels instead of just one and features RGB lighting and an HDMI port on the front of the chassis for use with VR headsets. These extra amenities add roughly $10 to the price tag for an estimated $110 MSRP. The P110 Luce will launch around the same time as the P110 Silent.
Photo Credits: Craig Ferguson
P110 Silent
P110 Luce
P8
Case Size
Mid-Tower
Mid-Tower
Mid-Tower
Material
SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
Drive Bays
4 x 3.5"
2 x 2.5"
4 x 3.5"
2 x 2.5"
2 x 3.5”
2 x 2.5”
Form Factor
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
PSU
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 250mm
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 250mm
ATX 12V / EPS 12V
Max 240mm
I/O Expansion
PCI-e Slot x8
PCI-e Slot x8
PCI-e Slot x7
I/O Port
USB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
USB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
RGB LED Control
USB 3.0 x2
HD Audio
Dimensions
(H x W x D)
480 x 230 x 520mm
480 x 230 x 520mm
443 x 210 x 470mm
Fan Support
Top 3x 120mm / 2x 140
Front 3x 120mm / 2x 140
Rear 1x 120mm
Top 3x 120mm / 2x 140
Front 3x 120mm / 2x 140
Rear 1x 120mm
Top 3x 120mm
Rear 1x 120mm
Front 3x 120mm
Radiator Support
1 x 360mm Radiator Front
1 x 240mm Radiator Rear
1 x 360mm Radiator Top
1 x 360mm Radiator Front
1 x 240mm Radiator Rear
1 x 360mm Radiator Top
Top: 240mm
Front: 360mm
Rear: 120mm
Heatsink Support
170mm
170mm
160mm
VGA Length
390mm
390mm
390mm
Price
$100
$110
$70
Availability
September
September
August
UilleamI figured Antec had gone out of business since no one there ever answers their phone support line. I've had a Power Supply on RMA with them for over 6 months. Shows an open ticket but no one responds to it.