Sega Toys recalls cat robots in Japan — burning smell complaints also lead to sales suspension

Sega Toys' latest "KIMIT Ragdoll" line of pet cat robot toys has been recalled less than two months after its February 29th, 2024 release date, per an official Kimit press release. Japan Today reported on the existence of the released KIMIT Ragdoll White and Brown models on March 1st of this year, and pointed out that it was priced for ¥33,000 yen, which is roughly equivalent to $213 USD at time of writing.

We feel it's worth mentioning that Japan has no apparent ban on indoor cats or dogs of any kind, but of course items like this may still appeal to people who appreciate cute electronics and less uncanny-looking robot pets. Some may even be outright allergic to cats, which apparently isn't that uncommon in Japan. Even among cat owners, for some reason.

These cat robots were marketed as pet replacements in footage and statements given by Sega Toys prior to release. Users were shown cuddling the machines, and even caressing their faces and speaking to them while their backlit blue eyes glowed back with nary a twitch nor mew to match. The realistic fur is a nice touch, but the reason for the recall seems to be that same fur burning when coming into contact with the robo-feline's very own engines.

The recall is immediate and applies to all models. Sega advises users who still own the robotic devices to power them off immediately so as not to feed any more potential accelerant to ongoing burning smells and reactions. This seems wise. The official press release also points toward this recall happening before anyone experienced fires or injuries, which is fortunate.

Customers who bought the devices will be refunded in full, though will need to follow a return process documented in the Kimit release to get their money back. This will typically mean Sega has already sent a sealed letter to people who bought the product alongside a return bag, and they can just place it in and send it back with the appropriate information for a two-week refund.

Hopefully, at least some of the refunded customers use the money for adopting an actual cat. Maybe a dog, if they're feeling spicy.