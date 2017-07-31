Asus Introduces A Trio Of New X399 Motherboards

Asus announced three new X399-based Socket TR4 EATX motherboards. The company is adding the ROG Strix X399-E Gaming and the ROG Zenith Extreme to its Republic of Gamers (ROG) line. Asus is also expanding its Prime series of motherboards with the introduction of the Prime X399-A motherboard.



For those of you unfamiliar with AMD's massive new 4094-pin TR4 socket, our exclusive look at AMD's Threadripper socket TR4 schematics and the installation video will help put things into perspective.

The trio of Socket TR4 motherboards support AMD's Ryzen Threadripper processors, up to 128GB of 3,200MHz (3,600MHz OC) DDR4, multi-GPU configurations, dual M.2 slots, USB 3.1 Gen2, and six SATA 6G ports. Other features include wired networking, LED color-coded audio jacks, a built-in I/O shield, and PCH M.2 heatsinks. All three motherboards support Aura Sync RGB LED lighting, which can display a range effects such as breathing, strobing, pulsing, music effect, rainbow, and more, through the included Aura Lighting Control software. These motherboards also include a dedicated addressable RGB header that connects to compatible lighting strips, fans, coolers, and PC cases.

The ROG Zenith Extreme supports 4-way SLI / CFX, 10G wired LAN, 802.11ad WiGig, 802.11ac, WiFi 2x2 and MU-MIMO, SupremeFX S1220 audio equipped with a SABRE9018Q2C integrated DAC/AMP, three PCIe x4 M.2 slots and dual 8-pin 12V motherboard power connectors.

The ROG Strix X399-E supports 3-way SLI / CFX, two PCIe x4/SATA M.2 slots, 802.11ac WiFi 2x2 and MU-MIMO, and SupremeFX S1220 audio.

The Prime X399-A also supports 3-way SLI / CFX and two PCIe x4/SATA M.2 slots, but, instead of the SupremeFX audio solution, ASUS equipped it with Realtek’s S1220A. The Prime X399-A does not feature wireless capabilities. Intel’s I211-AT chip provides the networking functionality.

All three motherboards will be available in August. The ROG Zenith Extreme will retail for $550, while the Prime X399-A weighs in at $350. No pricing information is available for the ROG Strix X399-E.