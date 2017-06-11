Bioware Shows Off 'Anthem'

Many of us know Bioware for its Mass Effect series, but the developer isn't afraid to shake things up with a new game, as we learned during the exclusive first look at gameplay for Anthem during the Xbox event here at E3 today. Our first taste of the game began with a brief meeting in a bustling bazaar. Then it was time to jump in.

In the world of Anthem, you'll play as one of the many freelancers who protect Fort Tarsas from the dangers of the outside world. And if the demo is any indication, those troubles include hulking alien monsters and other humans. To help you fend against the onslaught, freelancers are outfitted with exosuits called javelins, which grant the player superhuman abilities such as flight and super strength.

Thanks to the title's customization aspect, no two suits should play the same. The exosuits will be categorized into several classes, like the well-rounded Ranger, which will be popular with jack-of-all-trades players. And the Colossus class, which will act as the damage-absorbing Tank that anyone familiar with MMORPGs will recognize. In addition, you'll also have access to a myriad of different weapons including guided missiles, assault rifles, and a powerful volt rifle called Jarra's Wrath.

Anthem takes place in a vast open dynamic world with unexpected danger around every corner — evidenced by the large fauna — pouncing on the players at every turn. And since this is a 4K game, Bioware took some time to dwell on its sumptuously-colored world. The highlight was when the characters dove underwater to show off spectacular water effects. And in an ensuing firefight, the bullets exploded in a shower of flowing red embers.

The demo ended on a high note with a team of four flying into a glowing, swirling nexus of the unknown, leaving us waiting until Fall 2018.