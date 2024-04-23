EDATEC's latest industrial Raspberry Pi 5 cases pack NVMe and super capacitor backed RTC

A few months ago, EDATEC announced the first (to our knowledge) industrial Raspberry Pi 5 product in the form of a 7 / 10 inch based screen enclosure. Fast forward a little and now we have the $238 / $299 ED-HMI3020 and update to the 3010 series that sees the inclusion of NVMe SSD support.

Swipe to scroll horizontally ED-HMI3020 Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 HMI3020-070C HMI3020-101C Raspberry Pi Compatibility Raspberry Pi 5 Raspberry Pi 5 Screen Size 7-inch 10-inch Screen Type TFT LCD with LED backlight TFT LCD with LED backlight Resolution 1024 x 600 1280 x 800 Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 Color Depth 24-bit (16.7 million colors) 24-bit (16.7 million colors) Luminance (cd/m2) 400 250 Viewing Angle (H/V) 85°(L)/85°(R)/85°(U)/85°(D) 80°(L)/80°(R)/80°(U)/80°(D) Multi-touch 10 10 Surface Hardness 6H 6H Storage Micro SD card Micro SD card Row 12 - Cell 0 1 x M.2 NVME M port for NVMe SSD (2230 to 2260) 1 x M.2 NVME M port for NVMe SSD (2230 to 2260) I/O 3.5 mm Audio in and Out, Speaker 3.5 mm Audio in and Out, Speaker Row 14 - Cell 0 RS485, RS232, 2 x USB 2, 2 x USB 3 RS485, RS232, 2 x USB 2, 2 x USB 3 Row 15 - Cell 0 Gigabit Ethernet Gigabit Ethernet Row 16 - Cell 0 2 x Micro HDMI ports 2 x Micro HDMI ports Row 17 - Cell 0 Power button Power button Dimensions 188 x 123 x 40.6mm 258 x 172 x 39.6mm Weight Approximately 900g Approximately 1KG Case Material Aluminum Aluminum Camera Optional Optional

Just like its predecessors, the panels are designed for the Raspberry Pi 5 and come in 7-inch and 10-inch form factors, with the former sporting a 1,024 x 600 resolution, and the latter 1,280 x 800 pixels. Both offer 10-point multi-touch and 16.7 million colors. Moreover, both of the 4K60 micro HDMI ports on the Raspberry Pi are also exposed, which means that a triple-monitor setup is possible, should you require such a build.

Just like the predecessors, there is the option of connecting a front-facing camera. We assume that this is for the official Raspberry Pi Camera. The PDF datasheet doesn't confirm what type of camera can be used.

At the core of the unit is the latest Raspberry Pi flagship, the Raspberry Pi 5. It sits inside the case with breakouts for audio and RS485 / RS232, commonly used in industrial applications. The Pi 5's USB and Ethernet ports are exposed but the GPIO points towards the rear of the LCD panel. Designed for industrial and embedded applications, there isn't a bespoke GPIO access panel, most likely to reduce the changes of particle ingress. There are cooling vents, so perhaps a clever maker could route their projects via these vents? The cooling vents are essential, as the Raspberry Pi 5 can get a little toasty when pushed.

The key improvement over the original units is the inclusion of an M.2 M-key socket for NVMe drives between 2230 and 2260 in size. The previous models lacked this feature, as at the time NVMe and PCIe-based products for the Raspberry Pi were still someway off. In fact, Raspberry Pi has yet to release its own M.2 HAT, but we are expecting that in the very near future.

There are alternative NVMe boards for the Raspberry Pi 5. Pimoroni's NVMe Base and Pineberry Pi HAT Drives are cost-effective and provide fast storage. If you want a nice enclosure then the Argon One V3 M.2 is a great package.

An interesting feature on the datasheet is a built-in RTC (Real Time Clock) which receives power via a CR1220 batter and a "SuperCAP" (Super Capacitor) which can quickly charge, and trickle power to the RTC when the mains power is off.

Configuration Options

HMI3020-070C-04320 (7 inch screen, 4GB RAM, 32GB micro SD) $238

HMI3020-070C-08320 (7 inch screen, 8GB RAM, 32GB micro SD) $280

HMI3020-101C-04320 (10 inch screen, 4GB RAM, 32GB micro SD) $254

HMI3020-101C-08320 (10 inch screen, 8GB RAM, 32GB micro SD) $299

Prices start from $238 for a model with 7-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB micro SD card. For $299 there is a 10-inch model with 8GB of RAM, and a 32GB micro SD card. We explain how to decode the Aliexpress product listing in the previous news post.