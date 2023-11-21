Raspberry Pi 5 powered aluminum industrial panel PC goes on sale
The Raspberry Pi 5 Enters The Workplace
The first (to our knowledge) Raspberry Pi 5 industrial product has just gone on general sale. EDATEC's industrial panel PC is based around the Raspberry Pi 5 and a 7 or 10 inch screen designed for industrial applications. The panel is on sale from today for $258 and it comes with a Raspberry Pi 5 8GB!
|Row 0 - Cell 0
|HMI3010-070C
|HMI3010-101C
|Raspberry Pi Compatibility
|Raspberry Pi 5
|Raspberry Pi 5
|Screen Size
|7-inch
|10-inch
|Screen Type
|TFT LCD with LED backlight
|TFT LCD with LED backlight
|Resolution
|1024 x 600
|1280 x 800
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Color Depth
|24-bit (16.7 million colors)
|24-bit (16.7 million colors)
|Luminance (cd/m2)
|300
|350
|Viewing Angle (H/V)
|160°/160°
|160°/160°
|Multi-touch
|10
|10
|Dimensions
|188 x 123 x 39mm
|258 x 172 x 38mm
|Weight
|800g
|900g
|Case Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Camera
|Optional
|Optional
The panel come sin 7-inch and 10-inch form factors, with the former sporting a 1024x600 resolution, the latter 1280x800. Both offer 10-point multi-touch and 16.7 million colors. Both micro HDMI ports are also exposed, which means that a triple-monitor setup is possible
The datasheet mentions a camera option, and we can see a space built into the bezel of the panel. We didn't spot a purchase option, but it looks like it will become an option. We wonder if it is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi cameras or is it a USB camera?
The touchscreen connects to the Display connector on the Raspberry Pi 5 using COF (chip-on-film) and communicates over I2C. The screen has a 6H hardness rating, useful for the harsh industrial environments.
The included Raspberry Pi 5 is attached to the rear of the screen and has breakouts for all of the ports. There is no GPIO breakout, in fact the "top" of the Raspberry Pi 5 case section has no cut-outs for access or ventilation. We assume that the Raspberry Pi 5 is passively cooled as the case is made from aluminum and should draw heat from the SoC. The PMIC and RP1 southbridge are also known to get a little warm, and we hope that they too are adequately cooled.
The Aliexpress listing is a little confusing, but using the datasheet we managed to decode what was on offer. It seems that the product on sale for $258 is a 10 inch model with no camera, and a Raspberry Pi 5 8GB and 32GB micro SD card.
|ED
|EDATEC
|HMI3010
|Model
|101
|LCD Size (10 inch)
|C
|Touchscreen type
|_ or C
|Blank = No camera, C = Camera
|08
|00 No Pi 5, 04 4GB Pi 5, 08 8GB Pi 5
|32
|32GB microSD card, 64 = 64GB microSD card
EDATEC came to our attention via an industrial panel designed for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. More recently it released two aluminum Raspberry Pi 5 cases which appeared soon after the Raspberry Pi 5 went on sale. The aluminum cases are designed for the Raspberry Pi 5's swapped Ethernet port, and allow for the dual camera / display ports and the relocated PoE pins. We've got the cases in for review and they will be on the bench soon.
The flagship Raspberry Pi 5 is proving popular with enthusiasts. Until 2024, enthusiasts will have sole access to all of the stock, leaving industrial customers, typically those that order in bulk, waiting for their share of the pi(e).
The EDATEC industrial Raspberry Pi 5 PCs are on sale via Aliexpress.
Stay on the Cutting Edge
Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware for the inside track on enthusiast PC tech news — and have for over 25 years. We'll send breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, AI, maker hardware and more straight to your inbox.
Les Pounder is an associate editor at Tom's Hardware. He is a creative technologist and for seven years has created projects to educate and inspire minds both young and old. He has worked with the Raspberry Pi Foundation to write and deliver their teacher training program "Picademy".
Most Popular
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov
By Anton Shilov