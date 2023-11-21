Raspberry Pi 5 powered aluminum industrial panel PC goes on sale

The first (to our knowledge) Raspberry Pi 5 industrial product has just gone on general sale. EDATEC's industrial panel PC is based around the Raspberry Pi 5 and a 7 or 10 inch screen designed for industrial applications. The panel is on sale from today for $258 and it comes with a Raspberry Pi 5 8GB!

Swipe to scroll horizontally ED-HMI3020-101C Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 HMI3010-070C HMI3010-101C Raspberry Pi Compatibility Raspberry Pi 5 Raspberry Pi 5 Screen Size 7-inch 10-inch Screen Type TFT LCD with LED backlight TFT LCD with LED backlight Resolution 1024 x 600 1280 x 800 Aspect Ratio 16:9 16:9 Color Depth 24-bit (16.7 million colors) 24-bit (16.7 million colors) Luminance (cd/m2) 300 350 Viewing Angle (H/V) 160°/160° 160°/160° Multi-touch 10 10 Dimensions 188 x 123 x 39mm 258 x 172 x 38mm Weight 800g 900g Case Material Aluminum Aluminum Camera Optional Optional

The panel come sin 7-inch and 10-inch form factors, with the former sporting a 1024x600 resolution, the latter 1280x800. Both offer 10-point multi-touch and 16.7 million colors. Both micro HDMI ports are also exposed, which means that a triple-monitor setup is possible

The datasheet mentions a camera option, and we can see a space built into the bezel of the panel. We didn't spot a purchase option, but it looks like it will become an option. We wonder if it is compatible with the official Raspberry Pi cameras or is it a USB camera?

The touchscreen connects to the Display connector on the Raspberry Pi 5 using COF (chip-on-film) and communicates over I2C. The screen has a 6H hardness rating, useful for the harsh industrial environments.

The included Raspberry Pi 5 is attached to the rear of the screen and has breakouts for all of the ports. There is no GPIO breakout, in fact the "top" of the Raspberry Pi 5 case section has no cut-outs for access or ventilation. We assume that the Raspberry Pi 5 is passively cooled as the case is made from aluminum and should draw heat from the SoC. The PMIC and RP1 southbridge are also known to get a little warm, and we hope that they too are adequately cooled.

The Aliexpress listing is a little confusing, but using the datasheet we managed to decode what was on offer. It seems that the product on sale for $258 is a 10 inch model with no camera, and a Raspberry Pi 5 8GB and 32GB micro SD card.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Decoding the Aliexpress Listing ED-HMI3010-101C-0832 ED EDATEC HMI3010 Model 101 LCD Size (10 inch) C Touchscreen type _ or C Blank = No camera, C = Camera 08 00 No Pi 5, 04 4GB Pi 5, 08 8GB Pi 5 32 32GB microSD card, 64 = 64GB microSD card

EDATEC came to our attention via an industrial panel designed for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. More recently it released two aluminum Raspberry Pi 5 cases which appeared soon after the Raspberry Pi 5 went on sale. The aluminum cases are designed for the Raspberry Pi 5's swapped Ethernet port, and allow for the dual camera / display ports and the relocated PoE pins. We've got the cases in for review and they will be on the bench soon.

The flagship Raspberry Pi 5 is proving popular with enthusiasts. Until 2024, enthusiasts will have sole access to all of the stock, leaving industrial customers, typically those that order in bulk, waiting for their share of the pi(e).

The EDATEC industrial Raspberry Pi 5 PCs are on sale via Aliexpress.