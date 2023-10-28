New Raspberry Pi CM4 Industrial Panel Has 4G, Dual Ethernet and More

Edatec has released a new Raspberry Pi CM4-powered industrial panel, adding a few new features we’re excited about. The ED-HMI2120-101C is currently available at AliExpress for $269. It’s designed to use the Raspberry Pi CM4 while offering a selection of tools like a touchscreen and external port access.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec ED-HMI2120-101C Main Board Raspberry Pi CM4 Storage MicroSD card slot, 4KB EEPROM, M.2 NVMe 2030 or 2242 SSD via B-key Socket Display 10-Inch TFT LCD 1280 x 800px Display Video Output HDMI 2.0 Camera 8MP Audio Output 5W Speakers, 3.5mm Audio Jack Network RJ45, RJ45 with PoE, WiFi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, SMA Antenna Connector USB 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 5-pin USB 2.0 FPC connector, Micro USB 2.0 Port Expansion 40-pin GPIO Header for Raspberry Pi CM4

One of the biggest changes is the addition of a second Ethernet port. The ED-HMI2120-101C has two RS485 jacks, one of which offers optional PoE. It also now has the option of wireless network connectivity via 4G LTE support. Storage-wise, users can now connect an M.2 NVMe SSD instead of relying on onboard memory and microSD cards.

Edatec has also expanded the support ED-HMI2120-101C has for DC input with a range between 9V and 36V. It’s capable of powering external peripherals, like a second LCD screen, with an output of 12V. You can connect up to three devices using these 12V DC outputs.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Edatec) (Image credit: Edatec)

Software-wise, the ED-HMI2120-101C is designed to work with Raspberry Pi OS. A few additional drivers are necessary to make use of all the tools, modules and features that come with the panel.

