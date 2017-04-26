Watch The Reveal Trailer For 'Call of Duty: WWII,' Which Arrives November 3

After a teaser announcement last week, Sledgehammer Games revealed more details about the next Call of Dutytitle. Unlike recent installments in the series, Call of Duty: WWII will trade the futuristic combat and setting for a World War II backdrop, and it will be released on November 3.

The reveal trailer, which featured in-game engine footage, showed off the European theater of war between 1944-1945. You’ll play as Private Red Daniels, a soldier from Texas whose first steps in the war are in the Invasion of Normandy. You’ll make your way across the continent from France, to Belgium, and eventually to Germany with the 1st Infantry Division. Throughout the story, you’ll also encounter resistance fighters and spies who can help you fight the Nazi forces.

The major spotlight of the game, however, is multiplayer. We didn’t get to see much online gameplay, but the developers teased a short clip that showed many players grouped together on the beaches of Normandy. This is the “Headquarters” section of the multiplayer mode, where players can gather together and meet up before the fight. As you play online, you can also join infantry or armored divisions. There’s also a new game mode called War Mode where players are split into two teams, Allies and Axis, and both sides must utilize teamwork in order to capture specific objective targets.

There’s also a third gameplay mode that will feature you fighting an undead horde with your friends. In terms of the gameplay lore, the zombies you’ll be fighting are the Nazis’ latest experiment to create an army in the last days of the war.



Call of Duty: WWII Reveal Trailer

More details are bound to arrive in the coming months. If you’re one of the many fans who will be at E3 in June, you’ll be able to try out the game’s multiplayer mode on the show floor. For everyone else, a private multiplayer beta is scheduled sometime later this year, and you can join the event if you pre-order the game. The standard edition will cost you $60 and the Digital Deluxe Edition, which features the Season Pass, is priced at $100. There’s also the Pro Edition, which includes the Season Pass as well as a steelbook cover for the game, which will also cost $100.