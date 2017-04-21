'Call Of Duty: WWII' Announced, Livestream Coming April 26

It looks like Call of Duty is returning to its roots: A new website has popped up for the next installment in the series, titled Call of Duty: WWII.
For now, all we have is the game’s main website, which shows the face of a soldier. Next to him is a countdown clock which ends on April 26 at 10am PT. On that day, Sledgehammer Games, the studio in charge of making the new game, will present additional details on the upcoming title, including a reveal trailer.
World War II isn’t a new frontier for the series. In fact, the first three Call of Duty games used the war as the backdrop for their campaigns. It wasn’t until Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which came out in 2007, that the series switched to modern and futuristic settings. Since 2007, only two games in the series, Call of Duty: World at War and Call of Duty: Black Ops, used historical events such as World War II and the Cold War, respectively, in their campaigns.
It’s unclear yet as to why the new game reverted back to World War II, but part of might be the result of EA and DICE’s success with Battlefield 1. In any case, we’ll find out more about the game at the livestream event next week.
|Name
|Call of Duty: WWII
|Type
|First-person shooter
|Developer
|Sledgehammer Games
|Publisher
|Activision
|Platforms
|N/A
|Where To Buy
|N/A
|Release Date
|N/A
No sheet, Sherlock! :P
Still, it's COD for crying out loud. Besides, y'all do know what COD stands for, right? COD = Can't Outdo Dice! :) :P
Then you already have your WWII shooter. And a whole mess others to choose from.
And you've already got all your futurist ones or w/e. See how that's a moot point?
CoD WaW is almost a decade old now. We deserve a AAA WW2 shooter again with the masse of new technologies that have come out in the last few years. The only other options are F2P. I want something with some decent production value.
World war II is an absolutely ripe time in history for storytelling and it's only ever really been superficially explored in a few generic campaigns going over the stuff almost everyone knows about. Again, I don't exactly expect CoD to be the ones to deliver on this, but it's time we got another go at it.
If nothing else, if CoD makes it, others will follow, and hopefully one of them will do it right.
Really? I don't play CoD, but even I know that its community has been begging for a return to WWII and a break from the futuristic stuff for quite a while now.