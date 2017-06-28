'Darts VR' Is What You Think It Is; Available Now For Vive, Rift

The Awesome Game Studio revealed Darts VR, its first standalone VR title for the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. Now you can enjoy the popular pastime in the comfort of your own home without the risk of putting holes in your wall.

The developer created Darts VR for standing-scale VR systems with motion controllers. The game is a first-person dart simulation title for the HTC Vive and Oculus Touch platforms that offers realistic darts and true-to-life physics simulation.

There are multiple game modes to encourage you to hone your skills and come back for more, including a single player mode that allows you to practice your dart throwing prowess. The solo mode includes a local leaderboard so you and your friends can compete for bragging rights over who can achieve the higher score.

The Awesome Game Studio also tossed in a local pass-and-play multiplayer Party Mode so you and your friends can compete head-to-head. In Party Mode, player one must take three shots and then pass the headset and controllers to player two. Player two must then take three shots and pass the headset back to player one for their next turn.

Darts VR Party Mode follows the standard 501 rules for darts competition. Each player starts with 501 points, and the goal is to get down to zero. When a dart hits the dartboard, the corresponding number gets deducted from the total. The hard part about 501 rules comes at the end of the match. The last point off the board must be a double or a bullseye.

Darts VR is considered a simulation game because it offers realistic dart physics, but it’s not a completely serious title. The Awesome Game Studio created vibrant, stylized environments for your darts competitions to play out, including a nightclub scene with people dancing in the background and an arena with excited spectators in the crowd eager to watch you compete for the for win—or boo you if you lose.

Darts VR

Darts VR is available now for the HTC Vive through the Viveport platform. If you have an Oculus Rift and Touch controllers, you can purchase the game on the Oculus Store. The Awesome Game Studio said it plans to bring Darts VR to the Steam marketplace soon.